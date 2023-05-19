The weekend is here and it's time to binge on something special. Fried dishes are a popular indulgence, but if you're looking for something baked that is equally yummy, we've got you covered. What if we told you there's a way you can enjoy tandoori-style aloo in a different way? Now, doesn't that sound interesting? Aloo (potato) lovers know that this versatile veggie can be used to whip up all sorts of amazing snacks and dishes. Today, we invite you to try a baked aloo dish bursting with spice and flavour: Bharwan Tandoori Aloo. Find out more below.

What Is Bharwan Aloo?

Bharwan Aloo is a special stuffed potato dish

Bharwan Aloo literally translates to stuffed potato. Many versions of Bharwan Aloo exist and you can customise it according to your taste. You can choose to fill it with veggies and spices of your choice or follow a traditional recipe. We urge you to try our tandoori-style version because it has delicious masala paneer stuffing. So you get to enjoy the goodness of aloo as well as paneer in a single dish. This Bharwan aloo makes for a great party appetiser or a unique tea-time snack. Here's how you can prepare it:

How To Make Bharwan Tandoori Aloo At Home | Easy Recipe For Bharwan Aloo By Devanshi Tripathi

Take peeled potatoes and cut off a small slice from the opposite ends. Next, scoop out the inside to get a shell-like shape. Collect all the potato portions you remove in a separate bowl. Deep fry these trimmings until crisp.





In a pan, heat oil and add ginger and green chillies. Saute for a minute before transferring to a bowl. Next, mix in paneer, chaat masala, red chilli powder, garam masala and salt. In a separate bowl, prepare a marinade by mixing curds, ginger-garlic paste, selected masalas and salt. Prepare a tempering of turmeric in mustard oil and pour it over the marinade. Also, crush and add the fried potato pieces to it.





Now, start stuffing the hollowed-out potatoes with the paneer filling. Then coat them well with the marinade from all sides. Skewer them through the centre and bake them for around 10 minutes in a preheated oven. Once done, cut them in half, sprinkle chaat masala over them and serve hot.





Click here for the full recipe for Bharwan Tandoori Aloo





Bharwan dishes always make for a delicious meal. For more such recipes, click here.

