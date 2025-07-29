The sweet, chewy mochi from Japan has captured hearts around the world. But have you ever wondered what goes into crafting these tender treats? A newly viral video has given the internet a glimpse into the traditional Japanese art of making mochi, showcasing the intense yet mesmerising process that yields these pillowy pastries. The footage, filmed at the Nakatanidou shop in Nara City, captures the incredibly fast and synchronised mochi-making process. The workers are seen pounding the dough using traditional mochitsuki techniques. They alternate between heavy beatings from two different wooden mallets.

The softened dough is then filled with an array of sweet surprises, from classic red bean paste and white bean paste to modern twists like ice cream, custard, fresh strawberries, and even cookie dough. To finish, the mochi is delicately dusted with a layer of soybean powder, adding a subtle nutty flavour and silky texture to the treat.

While there are no strict set times, demonstrations occur roughly every 30 minutes throughout the day. The side note read, “Mochi pounding in Nara at Nakatanidou. There is a show every 30 minutes.”

The internet was enchanted by the post. One user wrote, "These were phenomenal and still worth the hype. The softest mochi I had in Japan."

"I saw the same spot in Nara! Oh how I miss the mochi in Japan!!!" read a reaction.

Someone else commented, "The best mochis I've had."

"They are really not worth the struggle of making them," remarked a user.

Another recalled, "Mochi was good. The tourists were savages tho."

"These are by far the BEST mochi I've tried in Japan," read a comment.

A user said, "This place made me realize there's mochi that's TOO soft for me."

What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comment section below!