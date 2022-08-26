North Indians have a special place in their hearts reserved for tandoori recipes. The smoky aroma, sizzling sound and the irresistible taste, delicacies cooked in a tandoor, laden with tangy masalas are sure to tug at your heartstrings. However, most people think that tandoori recipes are only meant for non-vegetarian food lovers. If you also think the same, then we are here to break the myth. No doubt, non-vegetarian tandoori recipes are crowd-pleasers and are available widely. But wait, vegetarian tandoori recipes are no less. From tandoori paneer to tandoori soya and tandoori aloo, you can prepare vegetarian tandoori recipes by using a host of ingredients. No matter, which ingredient you use, it is sure to be all things delicious and nothing else.





If you are a vegetarian and want to indulge in tandoori recipes, here we bring you 5 tandoori aloo recipes that can be a magical treat for the taste buds. Take a look below.

Here're 5 Tandoori Aloo Recipes You Must Try

1. Tandoori Aloo Tikka - Our Recommendation

Let's start the list with the recipe we loved the most. Super easy to make and extremely delicious, this tandoori aloo tikka recipe is a winner at any dinner table. Potatoes marinated in a host of spices and curd, this recipe will get you hooked with its extraordinary taste and texture. Click here.

2. Tandoori Aloo Bharta

Bored of having the same old aloo bharta with dal chawal? It's time to up your game with this delicious bharta recipe. Besides having it with dal chawal, you can also enjoy it with tawa paratha or roti. Find the recipe here.

3. Tandoori Bhune Aloo

Wondering what to make as your next tea-time snack? We are here to help! This tandoori bhune aloo recipe is a perfect snack to pair with your evening cuppa. In this recipe, baby potatoes are first grilled and then shallow fried until crisp and further tossed with spices, onions and chutneys. Click here for the recipe of tandoori bhune aloo.

4. Tandoori Nazakat Aloo

Be it an impromptu guest gathering or a special occasion at home, or simply when you crave something lip-smacking without investing back-breaking efforts and time, this recipe fits every purpose. In this recipe, boiled potatoes are stuffed with protein-rich paneer stuffing. Learn how to make it here.

5. Bharwan Tandoori Aloo

Here we bring you another stuffed aloo recipe to try at home. This bharwan tandoori aloo recipe gives the mundane potatoes a spicy twist. Find the detailed recipe here.

Now that you know how to make these recipes, execute these ideas at home and let us know how you guys liked them in the comments below.




