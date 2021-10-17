If there is one thing that never fails to impress an Indian palate, that surely is masaledar khana (spicy food)! From chatpata street foods to spicy butter chicken - we enjoy an extensive range of delicacies from across the country - each of which stands out in the lot with its unique flavour and aroma. Another such food option is tandoori recipes. Meat, chicken, vegetables etc marinated with spicy tandoori masala and charred to perfection - tandoori recipes define indulgence. And if you look around, you will find so many varieties tandoori dishes everywhere. So much so that it often gets hard to keep count! What's amazing is that the tandoori flavour has found a fan following across India and abroad. Considering this, we bring you some classic veg tandoori recipes that can be a perfect option to make at home and enjoy over the weekend. Trust us, each of these vegetarian snacks will also win hearts at any dinner party!





Also Read: 9 Most Popular Tandoori Dishes Across India - Try Them Now

Here Are 5 Veg Tandoori Snacks For You:

1.Tandoori Gobhi

Apart from making the usual curry out of it, this popular Indian vegetable - gobhi - can also be cooked in this interesting way. All you need to do is follow the same procedure as tandoori chicken and make tandoori gobhi for a delicious snack. Click here for the full recipe of Tandoori Gobhi.

2.Tandoori Aloo

Tandoori aloo tikka is a delicious vegetarian North Indian recipe that can be a perfect alternative to chicken tikka. Pair it up with garlic naan, butter naan or any other bread of your own choice. Serve with mint chutney and onion rings. Click here for the full recipe of Tandoori Aloo.

3.Tandoori Mushroom

Mushrooms can make for a very tasty snack. Marinate them in tandoori masala and you will get a juicy and delicious tandoori mushroom in just no time. You can serve this amazing snack at your house party or family get together. Click here for the full recipe of Tandoori Mushroom.

4.Tandoori Momos

Tantalising steamed momos marinated with a punch of Indian spices and a crunchy vegetable stuffing, cooked in an oven to perfect crisp, these tandoori momos are sure to make you drool. Click here for the full recipe of Tandoori Momos.

5.Tandoori Chaat

This tandoori chaat is filled with different ingredients and a lot of spices that you will absolutely love to devour. Made with pineapple, paneer, apple and capsicum, potato and apple, this tandoori chaat is undoubtedly a new twist to your regular chaat recipe. Click here for recipe.





Try out these recipes and do tell us how you liked it in the comments section.



