The weekend is right here. After a long and tiring week, we all look forward to a much-needed break from our busy schedules. And everyone has different plans about how they'd like to spend their weekend. While some like to visit their favourite restaurant or catch up with friends over a cup of coffee, others prefer to stay in, relax or host a get-together at home. And if you fall in the latter category, you're at the right place. Here we bring you a list of 5 garlic snacks that you can easily prepare at home for your next dinner party over the weekend. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Here're 5 Garlic Snacks You Can Make At Home:

1.Cheese Burst Garlic Bread (Our Recommendation)

Love garlic bread? Then we are sure you'll absolutely love this cheese-burst garlic bread! It is oozing with cheese and makes for a delicious snack to pair with your evening cup of chai or coffee. Click here for the recipe.





2.Chilli Garlic Potato Bites





Potatoes can be used to make a variety of snacks. All you need for this recipe is some potatoes, garlic, rice flour and chilli flakes and you're good to go! This crispy potato snack will be loved by people of all ages. Click here for the recipe.

3.Chana Garlic Fry





If you're someone who loves crunch and fiery snacks, then this chana garlic fry recipe is definitely worth a try! It is not only super easy to prepare but is oozing with flavours. It will leave your friends and family savouring every bite! Click here for the recipe.

3.Chilli Garlic Wings





Next up, we bring you a lip-smacking chilli garlic wings recipe. These chicken wings are coated with rich flavours and fried until crispy. They are spicy, garlicky and all things delicious! Want to give it a try? Click here for the recipe.

5.Roti Garlic Bites





If you have some leftover rotis from last night, don't throw them away; instead, turn them into these yummy roti garlic bites! All you need to do is cut the rotis into small triangular pieces and top it with a mixture of garlic and spices. Click here for the recipe.













So, what are you waiting for? Try out these delicious snacks at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below.