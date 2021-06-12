Picture this - a bowl of creamy pasta, overloaded with melted cheese, herbs and some sliced black olives on it! Sounds delicious, right? If you are like us, then no amount of cheese is too much for you. Be it pasta, pizza or omelette - we just love it overloaded with cheese. And what better than a weekend to binge on these cheesy delights with friends and families, right? For us, ordering cheese-burst pizza for a game or movie night or making cheese omelette for breakfast is like a weekend ritual. But the same old food every week can be boring at times. So, to break the monotony, we found another classic cheese-loaded recipe that leaves a strong impression on our palate and soul, every time we eat it. It's mac-n-cheese!





A classic American dish, mac-n-cheese is basically boiled macaroni, dunked in cheese sauce. It is also referred to as macaroni cheese in the United Kingdom. A quintessential mac-n-cheese is a one-pot dish, baked in a casserole and is considered comfort food in America. Traditionally, the cheese sauce in this recipe is made of cheddar cheese; but you may customise the cheese as per the availability. We understand, you are already slurping. So, without further ado, let's jump into the recipe.





How To Make Mac-N-Cheese | 5-Minute Mac-N-Cheese Recipe:

While there are different versions of the mac-n-cheese recipe, we found one that is easy, quick and can be replicated at home without any fuss. All you need for this dish are macaroni, cheddar cheese, milk, water and just 5 minutes. Yes, you heard us. This dish can be prepared in a blink of an eye and can be a perfect quick-fix meal for your untimely hunger pangs.





Here's how to make it - take water and macaroni in a bowl and microwave for 2 minutes. Then add milk and shredded cheese to it, stir and microwave for 1 more minute. That's it. Your hot and gooey mac-n-cheese is ready to be devoured. Trust us, the recipe is as simple as it sounds.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of the 5-minute mac-n-cheese recipe.





Happy weekend, everyone!