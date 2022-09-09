After a long and tiring week, we all look forward to the weekend for a well-deserved break. While everyone has different plans about how they'd like to unwind, if you're a foodie, just like us, you know it's going to be all about indulging in some delectable food. Speaking of food, how can we miss out on desserts? From mouth-watering cakes, brownies, waffles to puddings, ice creams and so much more - it's difficult to resist these yummy delights, especially when you have a sweet tooth. So, if you're craving something sweet this weekend, we have got you covered. Today, we bring you a super easy cinnamon roll recipe that spells indulgence in every bite.





Also read: 5 Best Cinnamon Recipes | Easy Cinnamon Recipes To Try At Home!





Crispy on the outside and warm and soft on the inside - these dough balls are filled with a delicious cinnamon flavoured filling and baked until perfection. The heavy aroma of cinnamon gives you a soul-satisfying experience. They taste best when served piping hot right out of the oven with a drizzle of cream cheese or chocolate glaze. Make these cinnamon rolls for your loved ones this weekend and thank us later. Let's take a look at the recipe:

Cinnamon Rolls Recipe: How To Make Cinnamon Rolls

To begin with the recipe, first, add flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon powder and butter in a bowl. Mix it together. Add milk to form a smooth dough. Keep it aside. Now, in a separate bowl, add butter, powdered sugar and 2 tbsp cinnamon powder. Combine well till it forms a fine mixture. Next, on a clean slab, roll the dough in a rectangle. Spread the mixture evenly on the dough. Cut strips of 1 cm in width and roll it delicately. Place these cinnamon rolls on a greased tray and bake them at 180 degree C for 20 minutes. Cinnamon rolls are ready!











For the complete recipe of cinnamon rolls, click here.











So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.