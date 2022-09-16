There is nothing more satisfying than realising it's a Friday evening. Don't you agree? We are so occupied with work during the week that we hardly get any time to ourselves. Which is why we look forward to our weekend plans with so much zest. While some spend this leisure time by planning a quick getaway or visiting their favourite restaurant, others prefer to stay in, unwind or even host a get-together with their loved ones for some quality time. If you fall in the latter category, you're at the right place. And what is a get-together without some good food? So, if you're planning to host a dinner party this weekend, here we bring you a lip-smacking chilli chicken masala recipe that will definitely be a crowd-pleaser!





In this recipe, juicy chicken pieces are marinated in a mix of flavourful masalas and pan-fried until well combined. It is spicy, flavourful and super easy to make. You just need a handful of ingredients to make this yummy chicken snack. Make this for your guests and we're sure they'll be asking for more. Check out the full recipe here:

Chilli Chicken Masala Recipe: How To Make Chilli Chicken Masala

To begin with the recipe, first, we need to prepare the masala paste. In a bowl, add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, curry leaves, black peppercorn, chopped green chillies, ginger and garlic. Grind well.





Now, in a separate bowl, combine the boneless chicken pieces with the prepared masala paste. Let it marinate for 30 mins. Next, heat some oil in a pan, add onion paste and the marinated chicken pieces. Add salt and mix well. Fry for about 8-10 mins. Chilli chicken masala is ready to serve!







Make this delicious chicken snack for your loved ones this weekend. Do let us know if you liked its taste in the comments below.