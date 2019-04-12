Weight Loss: 5 Easy Tips To Make Your Dinner Time Weight-Loss Friendly

Highlights A healthy weight loss requires a dedicated fitness routine

A healthy balance diet is also essential for weight loss

It is a good idea to practice portion control

If you are on a weight loss diet, you need to understand that some dietary tweaks here and there would not give you any instant results. You need to have a wholesome regime in place that requires a balanced diet, a dedicated fitness routine and a weight-loss friendly environment. Yes you heard us, a weight loss-friendly 'environment'. Take for instance your dinner time. While it is a good idea to eat enough proteins late in the night, but if you do not practice portion control, do you really think your efforts will prove fruitful? A diet is not just about what you include in your plate, it is a combination of various factors. What time are you eating, how much are you eating are also some points you need to keep in mind.





Here is a handy guide that may help you make your dinner-time weight-loss friendly:







1. Keep Your Dinner Light

A lot of nutritionists advice eating light during evenings. Include a lot of grilled, roasted and steamed foods. This is because your metabolism decreases as the day progresses. Your body is not able to digest and metabolise the food as fast, as it would during lunch. According to Ayurveda too, it is a good idea to make lunch your heaviest meal of the day for good digestion. A healthy digestion is a crucial component for sustainable weight loss.





2. Eat In Small Plates

Bigger plates fool you into believing that you have not had enough food. You see your food scattered and you feel you need a second helping, even if you are full. This comes in the way of portion control. We are not advising you to eat less or starve, but small plates would help you avoid any illusions regarding your portion size.



3. Sneak In Maximum Veggies Alongside Your Mains

Vegetables are full of fibre. Fibre takes time to digest, which makes you feel full for long. Additionally, they are also a treasure trove of vital antioxidants and nutrients. Try to maintain a 1:1 ratio of grains to veggies. You can sneak them into your stir-fries, pasta, soups or have them grilled.





(Also Read: Hooked On Greens: 10 Veggies That You Can Grow At Home)





Fibre takes time to digest, which makes you feel full for long







4. Make Your Cutlery Your Closest Aide

Several experts have claimed that eating slowly is helpful in aiding better metabolism. To make sure you do not gulp your food down at one go, you can put your cutlery to task. Put you cutlery down frequently in between bites. Savour the taste, take you own time to chew your food well and do not rush through it.







5. Look For Hidden Fat

You need to keep a close-eye on the ingredients that are being used in your food and the preparation too. Sometimes what may seem healthy may have some 'hidden fats' that could hamper your weight loss goals. For instance, a healthy looking salad may have dressings like mayonnaise, white sauce and Italian dressings that have high-fat content. The ever-so nutritious soup may use a lot of cream, which again is not a very good idea if you are on a weight loss diet. Stick to clear soups. Try restricting fatty gravy preparations too. They are often cooked with full cream or laced with butter. Have more of roasted or grilled foods instead.





Try these tips and let us know how they benefitted you in your weight loss journey.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







