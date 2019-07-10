Weight Loss: 5 Interesting Ways To Include Peas (Or Matar) In Your Diet

Whenever we think of peas we only associate them with indulgent Indian gravies

Peas have a mixed fan-base across the country. The sweet-smelling, mushy and delectable pods are teeming with nutrients such as vitamin C, K, manganese, folate, and iron. They are low in calories and high on fibre, which makes it ideal for digestion and weight loss. Whenever we think of peas we only associate them with indulgent Indian gravies like matar paneer, methi matar malai and matar mushroom. In reality, however, peas are super versatile and can be used in many weight-loss-friendly snacks and dishes. Here are some examples.





5 Interesting Ways To Include Peas (Or Matar) In Your Diet:

1. Pulao

Pulao is a rice-based dish that is often tempered with spices. Matar pulao is one of the most relished delicacies of all times. The peas cooked al-dente with aromatic rice make a match made in heaven. You can team your matar pulao with raita or any gravy of your choice and be assured of a wholesome eating experience. Try swapping your white rice with brown rice, if you are on a weight loss diet.





2. Soups

You can also throw in some peas in your soups and make it a filling deal. Generally, people prefer to put dried peas such as the split peas in their soups, as it offers a nice contrast and texture to your soup. You can make the soup creamy or clear depending upon your choice, you can also add other veggies of your choice such as carrots and arugula leaves.

3. Sandwiches

Gently fry some blanched peas with cumin powder, aamchoor powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and keep it aside. Now, prepare a spread of hung curd, coriander leaves, salt and pepper. Take two slices of whole wheat breads, apply the spread generously and add your spicy matar-mix on top of it. Grill the sandwiches and have them hot.





4. Mashed Potatoes And Peas

Have only peas and potatoes in your pantry? Looking for some something tasty and comforting? We've got you covered. Take some mashed potatoes, mix it with a cup of boiled peas, and season it gently with some olive oil, salt, parsley and black pepper. Your mashed peas and potatoes are ready to be savoured.





5. Healthy Samosas

Samosa fillings are traditionally made of spiced potatoes and peas. You can give your samosas a healthy spin with this Ragi Samosa. Filled with cucumber, peas and cashew nut, this samosa is gluten-free, healthy and delicious. Try the recipe and let us know how you liked it.





Got any more interesting ways to sneak more matar in your diet? Do write to us in the comments below!









