Come winter, and all we think about is getting our hands on the fresh produce to make those special seasonal recipes. From the delectable gajar ka halwa to the famous saag- all these things are simply divine. And in the pool of these different recipes, the one thing we often use during winter is makke ka atta (maize flour). While most of us opt to make makke ki roti with it, you can use maize flour in tons of yummy ways. So, to introduce you to those recipes, here we bring you five delicious recipes to make from makke ka atta! Find them below:





Here Are 5 Recipes To Make From Makke Ka Atta

This yummy Rajasthani recipe is served as a main dish with a side of kadhi or any sabzi. Many people make this dish with veggies and lots of spices. You can adjust the flavour as per your taste. You can even pour tempering made of curry leaves, mustard seeds, whole red chillies to add an extra zing in its taste.

Throughout the winter, the two most popular dishes are sarson ka saag and makke ki roti. However, we've added a twist to this classic recipe by making makke ki roti toasties. This recipe is an exciting twist to the classic roti. You can pair this with a dip before serving.

If a loaded plate of nachos topped with veggies, cheese, sour cream and dips make you drool, then it is time to learn how to make nachos at home. Making these chips may sound like a hassle, but the recipe is as easy as anything can be. Try it out today!

Who doesn't love tacos? While most of us love ordering them in a cafe or restaurant, you can also easily make taco shells at home with maize flour! Once you prepare the dough, all you need to do is makke roti from it and bake it in an oven before assembling it.

Just like tacos, you can make tarts from maize flour. Once you make this, you can add in any sort of veggies tossed in spices and herbs. Then top it with cheese to bake!





So, try out these yummy maize flour recipes and let us know how you liked them.



