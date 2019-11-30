Weight Loss Diet: Try These 6 Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes For Weight Loss

In our fast-paced life, having equilibrium of mind and body can be little difficult. To achieve a perfect balance between healthy body and mind, one must closely watch their diet, and include foods thar are nutritionally rich. If you are looking to lose some weight, a diet low on carbohydrates may work well. And what better than starting your day with a low-carb meal? Various health experts and nutritionists emphasise on the fact that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, and we can't agree more. A healthy, wholesome breakfast gives us the energy to start the day and satiate us well till the next meal. A high-protein breakfast can bulk up our body till the next meal, keeping unwanted hunger pangs at bay. Pair it with low-carb foods and you are good to go.





Here we have 6 of the best low-carb breakfast recipes you can try at home:

One of the best sources of meat protein, chicken is hailed for its multiple benefits. Minced chicken salad has a host of veggies cooked and tossed with chicken mince along with spices and a tantalising sauce, served in tarts. This is an easy and delicious high-protein recipe, low on carbs that is perfect to start your day with.

A porridge that is apt for those aiming for weight loss. Oats contain soluble fibres that break down the food faster, leading to their easy digestion. In this process, extra calories in the body are lost resulting, in loss of weight. Combined with high-protein chicken, this is exactly what one needs to maintain the balance of nutrients.





High on protein, low on carb, this is perfect for those looking for something both tasty and healthy.

Quintessential breakfast food, eggs are one of the common and easily available source of protein. Here is a super quick low-carb breakfast recipe that would fill your plate and appetite with protein for a long time and help lose some extra kilos by keeping away untimely hunger pangs.





A perfect American-style egg recipe to make your plain old breakfast toast fun.

Just about five minutes and three basic ingredients would give you this stellar, wholesome smoothie. Apple chia seeds smoothie has the goodness of chia seeds along with apple which is high in fibre, boosting metabolic levels. This smoothie is going to keep you full for long.





Whip up this cold and delicious smoothie for a powerful start to the day.

Yes, we know a lot of us might cringe at the thought of sautéed broccoli but you'll be surprised at how delicious this dish can be. With the light flavours garlic and butter along with the crunch of toasted almonds, you'll be boasting broccoli after having this for breakfast.





Packed with the nutrition of spinach and egg, this omelette recipe comes with the cheesy goodness off mozzarella. A super easy and quick breakfast recipe, this cheese omelette can be a great addition to your low-carb diet.





Perfect breakfast option that would leave you asking for more.

Try these low-carb breakfast recipes for weight loss at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







