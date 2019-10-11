Weight Loss, Digestion And More; 3 Benefits Of Arhar Dal

For vegetarians, this particular dal is a great source of protein and healthy carbs.

Dals or lentils are an intrinsic part of Indian cooking. When it comes to dal, arhar dal is the most popular one and is replete with health-benefiting properties. Also known as toor dal, arhar dal is often served with rice and vegetable curries. For vegetarians, this particular dal is a great source of protein and healthy carbs. Protein is necessary for overall well-being as our body requires it to build and repair tissues. A protein-packed meal can also contribute in making you feel full for a longer period of time. This could benefit the fitness freaks and those who are trying to lose weight.





Here Are Few Benefits Of Arhar Dal:

Helps Maintain Blood Pressure

Arhar dal is rich in potassium content; potassium is known to act as a vasodilator, which assists in reducing blood pressure and blood constriction. If you suffer from hypertension, you have a higher probability of getting caught up with cardiovascular diseases. Adding arhar dal to your diet can be quite beneficial.





(Also Read: The Story of How Arhar Became India's Favourite Dal)





May Promote Weight Loss

When you indulge in a high-protein diet, you tend to stay satiated for long, which further keeps untimely cravings at bay. Adding arhar dal to your daily diet could help you go a long way in meeting your weight loss goals by keeping you away from the urge of bingeing on fattening and greasy foods, which only contribute to the calorie load.

Boosts Digestive Health

Arhar dal is a rich source of dietary fibre, which contributes towards the enhancement of digestive system. Fibre plays an instrumental role in bulking up the stool and is further known to decrease chances of bloating and constipation.





Here are some arhar dal dishes that one can include in their diet:

Khichdi is a light yet comforting meal that is easy on the stomach. Arhar dal khichdi is super healthy and quick to prepare. Click this link to make arhar dal khichdi at home.





This a classic staple dish in almost all Indian households. Pair it up with rice and hot stir-fried veggies and you're done for the day.





So go ahead and make the most of this nutrient-rich dal by adding it to your diet.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.







