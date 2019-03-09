Weight Loss: Drink This 3-Ingredient Ayurvedic Concoction To Boost Body's Metabolism

Have you been eating a clean and balanced diet lately in order to shed those extra kilos? Are you also following a strict workout schedule? If after doing all this, you still feel that all your efforts are giving you no significant results, then probably you can blame it on your sluggish metabolism. Yes, you read that right. Our body's metabolism plays a crucial role in any weight loss journey. Certain chemical reactions in our body that help in maintaining the health of organisms and cells is what refers to metabolism.





You must have heard people talking about high or low metabolism. If you're quite confused about the terminology, then we'll make it easy for you. A person's metabolic rate determines the calories he/she burns in a day. People with high metabolism are able to burn more calories and lose weight more quickly. On the other hand, people with low metabolism would face challenges in losing weight quickly. Fret not, as there are few herbs and spices that can boost your metabolism to a great extent.





A concoction made using three ingredients like cinnamon, black pepper and ginger could help you go a long way in boosting your body's metabolism. According to Ayurvedic Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Cinnamon, black pepper and ginger are good for improvement of metabolism and digestion. Cinnamon helps to improve fat breakdown in body. Whereas, ginger also helps in improving immunity and helps fight the symptoms of fluctuating seasonal variations."

Here is how you can make this Ayurvedic concoction at home:

Ingredients:





Cinnamon, 1 stick

Black pepper, a pinch

Ginger, 1/2 teaspoon, grated





Method:





To begin with, take a bowl and add water in it. Allow it to boil.





Once the water has boiled sufficiently, add in all the ingredients in it and let their flavour seep in.





Then strain the concoction and drink it twice a day for better results.





So what are you waiting for? Bring together all these ingredients and prepare a healthy drink for yourself.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









