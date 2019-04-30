Weight Loss: Have This Powerful Bedtime Drink To Shed Your Belly Fat Fast

Weight Loss: Aloe vera juice may help you shed belly fat naturally

You may even add a bit of honey to the juice to make it more palatable

Aloe vera has been part of various Ayurvedic preparations

If you have been trying to lose weight from quite some time, then by now you must be well-aware of the various fad diets and their impact on one's body and health. However, there are times when even after following a strict workout regime and well-balanced diet, the results are not up to the mark. It can be quite demotivating and can get your morale down in no time. If this sounds like story too, then fret not! All you need to do is to make some dietary tweaks and add this healthy drink to your everyday diet to aid weight loss.



Aloe vera juice is one such drink that may help you shed belly fat naturally. Aloe vera, or ghritkumari, has been part of various Ayurvedic preparations, tonics and medicines. According to Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Aloe vera has the potential of curing a range of ailments and provides complete nourishment to the body."



Consuming this drink during bedtime is a good way to boost your body's metabolism, which would further accelerate the pace of your weight loss programme. If you do not like the taste of aloe vera juice at first, you may even add a bit of honey to it to make it more palatable.



Digestion plays a crucial role in promoting weight loss, and aloe vera juice is known to boost digestion and keep tummy woes at bay. According to the book, Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, "Aloe vera juice helps balance intestinal flora. It can be useful in cases of irritable bowel syndrome, and is a laxative that is reputed to help expel parasites from the digestive tract."

How To Make Aloe Vera Juice At Home:



Ingredients:



1 aloe vera leaf

2 cups water



Method:



To begin with, take a large knife and scrape out the outer layer of the aloe vera leaf.

Discard the yellow part inside the aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from within the leaf.

Transfer this gel (around two tablespoons) to a blender and mix it with two cups of water. Blend the mixture till a uniform consistency is attained.

Pour the juice in a glass and drink fresh.



So, make sure you consume this healthy drink regularly to lose weight, at least thrice a week. But, make sure you consult your doctor before you include or exclude any food in your daily diet.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









