Weight Loss: Loading Up On These 5 Monsoon Fruits May Help Lose Weight

Add these fruits to your diet and see the impact yourself.

Highlights Monsoons tend to fuel our craving for chaat and pakora

Jamuns are low in calories

Cherries can be a healthy addition to your monsoon diet

Loving the monsoons, aren't you? There is something about the nippy weather that prompts our cravings for chaat, pakodas and masala chai. There is nothing wrong in indulging, but if you find yourself in a chaat/pakoda stall every third or fourth day of the week, then there could be a problem. The shift in season makes our body increasingly susceptible to seasonal infections. The good news is that monsoon also comes loaded with a bevvy of fruits and vegetables that cannot only give your immunity a boost but also help you lose a kilo or two. These fruits are ideal for the mid-meal cravings.





Here Are 5 Monsoon Fruits For Weight Loss You Can Include In Your Diet:

1. Jamun





Tangy and ever-so delectable jamuns are profuse with vital antioxidants and minerals that could support your overall health and also aid weight loss. Jamuns are low in calories; you can easily replace your fattening snacks with jamun. They are also loaded with fibre, which aids digestion and subsequently facilitates weight loss.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet For Monsoon: Here Are Some Great Ideas To Include Jamun In Your Diet)





Weight loss: Jamuns are low in calories; you can easily replace your fattening snacks with jamun

2. Plums





Plum (or aloo Bukhara) is a tangy fruit that could be a valuable addition to your monsoon diet. You can tuck into it raw; this low-cal fruit could also be a great ingredient for your salad and smoothies.





(Also Read: Plum Benefits (Aloobukhara): From Boosting Immunity To Improving Blood Circulation And More!)





Weight loss: Plum (or aloo Bukhara) is a tangy fruit that could be a valuable addition to your monsoon diet





3. Papaya





According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "papaya contains the enzymes papain and chymopapain (digestive enzymes), both have been shown to aid digestion, prevent constipation, and, in combination with the fruit's natural fibre, cleanse the colon." Healthy digestion boosts faster metabolism, which in turn helps weight loss.





(Also Read: Calories In Papaya: How To Use This Low-Calorie Fruit For Weight Loss)





Weight loss: Papaya contains the enzymes papain and chymopapain (digestive enzymes)

4. Pineapple





Nowadays, you find pineapples across all seasons. But the batches you get in in summers and early monsoons are usually the sweetest. So, make the most of this low-cal, high fibre fruit this season.





(Also Read: How To Peel Pineapple? Quick And Simple Tips To Follow)





Weight Loss: Make the most of this low-cal, high fibre fruit this season





5. Cherries





Juicy and yummy, cherries can pep up any dessert in the world. But did you know that cherries could also be a delightful addition to your diet this monsoon? Would you believe 100 grams of cherries has only 50 calories?! They are also a rich source of fibre that helps keep you full and prevents you from bingeing.





(Also Read: 8 Hidden Health Benefits of Cherries for Weight Loss, Heart Health & Good Sleep)





Juicy and yummy, cherries can pep up any dessert in the world.

Add these fruits to your diet and see the impact yourself. Make sure you complement your diet with a healthy workout regimen too.













(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



