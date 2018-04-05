Plum Benefits (Aloobukhara): From Boosting Immunity To Improving Blood Circulation And More!

Highlights We have been bestowed with amazingly nutritious fruits

Plums come in a wide variety of colours and sizes

Plums are loaded with nutrients that promote health

Plums are loaded with nutrients that promote health. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, plums have more than 2,000 varieties. These tarty fruits have good antioxidant and detoxifying properties and are a metabolic stimulant. They contain chromium, potassium, selenium and other minerals along with vitamin C and beta-carotene. Dried plums, also known as prunes, are a traditional treatment for constipation.

Plum Benefits: Nutritional Value Of Plums

Plums are loaded with an assortment of healthy components, vitamins and minerals. They are a powerhouse of vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, vitamin K, vitamin B1 and, minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, calcium, zinc, fluoride and potassium. They also supply dietary fibre and offer low calories without any harmful fats.

Here are some plum benefits that will convince you to add more plums in your daily diet.

1. May help boost digestion

Plums are a good source of dietary fibre, as well as components like sorbitol and isatin that help in regulating the digestive system. These two components have a laxative effect that encourage the secretion of fluids in the bowels and promote efficient flushing of waste. For people with constipation, dried plum or prune is said to be one of the best remedies.



2. May help improve eye health

These succulent fruits contain vitamin C and beta-carotene that are known to be beneficial for maintaining eye health and preventing age-related macular degeneration and cataract. In fact, plums consist of carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin that provide protection against the harmful effects of ultraviolet rays.

3. Is heart-friendly

It is known that regular intake of dried plums may help promote fluidity of blood in the arteries. This effect helps in protecting your heart from various problems like cardiac arrest, stroke and other heart related ailments.



4. Boosts immunity

The high vitamin C content may help in strengthening the immunity system. This vitamin is responsible for building body's resistance against infections and inflammations.

5. Improves blood circulation

Plums contain vitamin K and potassium that have the ability to absorb iron in the body. These fruits contain sufficient iron and copper assists in the formation of red blood cells, further helping in the purification of blood and a healthy blood circulation.



6. Maintains electrolyte balance

The high amount of potassium present in plums act as electrolyte, which is required for the efficient functioning of cells and tissues in the body. Moreover, consuming them regularly can help cure muscle contractions in the body.

7. Rich in antioxidants

Plums contain high amounts of antioxidants that help prevent damages caused by free radicals in the body. The phenols present in them protect neurons and cell membranes against any injuries caused by oxidative stress.



8. Skin-friendly

The vitamin C present in plums along with other antioxidants help keep the skin radiant, youthful and glowing. There are many studies that have linked higher vitamin C content with lowered risk of developing fine lines and wrinkles on the skin.

You cannot miss out on eating plums, considering they are power-packed with so many health benefits. Go on and add these delights in your diet and stay healthy!