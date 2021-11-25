We know that for many of us weight loss can be a challenging feat. We try various weight-loss diets, weight-loss-friendly recipes and detox drinks but sometimes it's not enough. And even if we lose weight, for some of us, it bounces back quickly. The key is to maintain our weight and manage the diet even if we achieve our goals. While exercising and a healthy lifestyle play an essential part to maintain weight, so does a healthy diet. So, if you also want to indulge in a healthy diet, without compromising on taste, here we bring you a yummy recipe of pumpkin soup that you can add to your list.





(Also Read: Move Over, Noodle Soup: This Pasta Soup Recipe Is The New Winter Comfort Food Champion)





In winter, we can find pumpkins easily in the local market. It is one of the most versatile foods that we can use to make various delectable dishes like chutney, sabzis, tikkis and more. Here's one pumpkin recipe that is not just delicious but also weight-loss-friendly - a pumpkin soup. And the best part is that it has many health benefits too. Read on.

5 Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Soup:

1. Rich In Fibre

Fibre is essential for digestive health, which is crucial for weight loss and reducing hunger pangs. According to the USDA, a 100-gram pumpkin contains only 0.5 mg of fibre. As a result, each cup of pumpkin provides roughly 3 mg of fibre.

2. Boosts Immunity

Pumpkin is an immunity booster since it contains vital vitamins C and beta carotene. It is critical to have a strong and healthy immune system to lose weight quickly and safely.

3. Improves Skin

Pumpkin is high in Vitamin A and also contains beta-carotene. This nourishes the skin from the inside and may give your skin a healthy glow.

4. Low In Calories

According to USDA data, a 100-gm of raw pumpkin provides only 26 calories. So, depending on how you prepare your food, you might get a lot of nutrition in a small amount of calories.

5. Good Post-Work Out Meal

Pumpkin soup is a fantastic post-workout meal because it contains a high quantity of potassium, which aids muscle rehabilitation. A 100-gram pumpkin provides 340 milligrammes of potassium, which is more than bananas.





So, with these benefits, adding pumpkin soup to your diet is a must! Read the recipe below:

Weight Loss: How To Make Pumpkin Soup | Easy Pumpkin Soup Recipe

First, Cut the pumpkin into quarters, then scoop out the seeds and remove the skin. Add the chunks in boiling water to soften. Meanwhile, add the chilli, garlic, half of the coriander, salt and pepper to a blender and whiz until well blended. When the pumpkin is soft, then drain the cooking water but reserve it. Put the pumpkin into the blender with the chilli mix and blend. Put the mixture back into a saucepan, and add the coconut milk and simmer. If it is too thick, add some of the reserved cooking water. Serve in a bowl and add the remaining chopped coriander for garnish!





For the full recipe of pumpkin soup, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.