This Delish Pumpkin Soup Comes With A Smoky Surprise! (Recipe Inside)

Pumpkin soup is one must-try winter recipe, and our special preparation comes with a smoky twist!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: February 03, 2021 18:16 IST

This Delish Pumpkin Soup Comes With A Smoky Surprise! (Recipe Inside)

Pumpkin soup is a must-try recipe for everyone, especially those watching their weight.

Highlights
  • Pumpkin soup is one of the healthiest and tastiest recipes
  • The humble vegetable is low in calories and enriched with nutrition
  • Try this wonderful dish with a unique smoky flavour

Winters automatically spur the urge to snuggle into our blankets while sipping on all things warm, comforting and delicious. Although we may not feel it, staying hydrated during the winter season is equally important as compared to summers. Drinking water is the best and simplest way to keep the body's water content up. While we all like to drink hot beverages such as tea, coffee and hot chocolate - these often come loaded with added sugar and calories. Vegetable soup is a relatively less calorific option which is enriched with good nutrition and hydration. We have found a wonderful pumpkin soup recipe for you which has a unique smoky flavour for a tasteful experience.

Pumpkin Soup Health Benefits | Why Is Pumpkin Soup Healthy?

Pumpkin is one of the healthiest vegetables you can have during the winter season. A member of the squash family, pumpkin contains just 26 calories per 100 grams, as per the USDA. Apart from being low in calories, the healthy vegetable is endowed with essential vitamins A and C, Potassium and fibre. This makes it the ideal ingredient to put in a variety of dishes, including soups, curries, and so much more.

Pumpkin soup: Pumpkin is a great ingredient for those watching their weight. 

How To Make Pumpkin Soup | Smoky Pumpkin Soup Recipe

The recipe is quite a simple yet appetising one, with pumpkin as the main ingredient. Begin the preparation by peeling and slicing the pumpkin, and cutting it into even-sized cubes. Now, bake the pumpkin for 10-15 minutes and allow it to cool. Then proceed to smoke the pumpkin as per the requirement of the process. Puree the pumpkin, add spices as necessary and serve hot!

For the complete step-by-step recipe of pumpkin soup, click here.

Tags:  Pumpkin SoupWeight LossSmoky Soup
