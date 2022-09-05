While formulating our diet, we tend to focus on our weight loss goals and often overlook the necessity to address other simmering health problems. Food has the power to make or break our health. Many health disorders stem from one single problem, and chronic inflammation is one of them. So here we bring a recipe that targets weight loss as well as inflammation and other issues associated with it. With the help of an expert, we are also throwing light on some tips that you all must be aware of in order to lead a healthy life.





While acute inflammation is actually good for health, chronic inflammation has been associated with diabetes, autoimmunity, gut dysbiosis, IBS, skin issues, PCOS, obesity and even thyroid disorders. Health Coach Jasleen Kaur posted the recipe for a super healthy salad that is great for weight loss, inflammation, blood sugar levels and gut health.

Before starting with the recipe, here are some diet tips that may help you deal with chronic inflammation.

Medications and supplements may help alleviate the symptoms only temporarily, but not address the root cause.

Follow an anti-inflammatory diet which discards processed foods, sugar, alcohol, gluten and dairy.

Include healthy fats, fibres and whole foods in your diet.



Now let's take a look at the weight loss salad recipe that Jasleen Kaur shared. Please note that this salad also contains foods that may help with gut health, blood sugar level and inflammation.

Weight-Loss-Special Salad Recipe I How To Make Salad For Weight Loss Diet:

In a bowl, mix together chopped or cooked spinach leaves, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, sauteed broccoli, olives, pomegranate and/or chopped apple. You can also add veggies like carrots, beans and avocados. Season with salt and pepper.





Then make the dressing by combining 1 tsp lime juice, 1 tsp apple cider vinegar (optional) and 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil. Pour it over the salad.





You can top the salad with crumbled tofu or nuts and seeds of your choice.





Did you notice the variety of fruits and vegetables used in this salad? This ensures wholesome nutrition in one single bowl.





Enjoy a happy and healthy life!