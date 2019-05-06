SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • On A Diet? 5 Healthy Protein-Rich Paneer Snacks You Can Try

On A Diet? 5 Healthy Protein-Rich Paneer Snacks You Can Try

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: May 06, 2019 15:42 IST

Reddit
On A Diet? 5 Healthy Protein-Rich Paneer Snacks You Can Try

Proteins help induce the feeling of satiety

Highlights
  • Paneer is a highly versatile ingredient
  • Cottage cheese is one of the best sources of vegetarian protein
  • Paneer-based snacks can be both yummy and healthy

Indians and their love affair with paneer, or cottage cheese, need no introduction. Delicious and versatile, paneer's a hit in any avatar. Add them to curries, salads, fritters and you know you have a winner. Interestingly, paneer is also dubbed as one of the best sources of vegetarian protein. If you are on a weight loss diet, you may have heard the advice of adding more protein to your diet. Proteins help induce the feeling of satiety, it makes you feel adequately full, which prevents you from bingeing on high-fat snacks. If you binge less, there are lesser chances of fat accumulation and more room for muscle. Here are all things yummy, healthy and protein-rich that you can make with your humble cube of paneer. 

 5 Healthy Protein-Rich Paneer Snacks You Can Try At Home:

1. Paneer Tikka

We told you this list is going to be yummy and here we are keeping our promise. According to many nutritionists, tikkas and tandoori goods are much better alternatives to fried goods, as they pack much lesser calories due to their preparation technique. But if you are really eyeing for a healthy deal here, make your tikkas at home, replace the cream in the batter with yogurt and enjoy them in moderation. 

(Also Read: )paneer tikka

High Protein Diet: Tikkas and tandoori goods are much better alternatives to fried goods

2. Paneer Bhurji

Easy to make and ever-so-delicious, paneer bhurji has been our saviour on days when our kitchen pantry was not so loaded, or at times when we were simply too lazy to cook. But paneer bhurji, if cooked right (read: no additional butter), can be a healthy and filling snack to tuck into when cravings kick. 

(Also Read: )b5rjr4m8

High protein snack: A healthy and filling snack to tuck into when cravings kick. 

3. Paneer Besan Chilla

This snack is an ultimate protein booster. Chilla is an Indian pancake like dish; it is a popular breakfast dish in India. Made of gram flour, it serves as an excellent plant-based source of protein; add to it the goodness of paneer and you have a yummy and satiating treat all to yourself. 

(Also Read: )3f55eha

High protein diet: This snack is an ultimate protein booster

4. Paneer Methi Satay

This deliciously low-fat snack is dressed in a spiced yogurt batter. The satay also packs the goodness of vitamin A, vitamin C, folate rich bell peppers. 

5. Spiced Paneer, Chana And Apple Salad

Boiled chickpeas teamed with fresh greens, crisp apples and some spicy paneer, this delicious salad will change the way you have viewed ‘salads' so far. 

Try these recipes and let us know which ones you liked the most. Happy cooking. 

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  PaneerProteinWeight Loss
Summer Skincare Tips: 5 Summer Fruits You Must Eat For Soft And Glowing Skin
Summer Skincare Tips: 5 Summer Fruits You Must Eat For Soft And Glowing Skin
Cool Off This Summer With These Homemade, Sugar-Free Ice Creams 
Cool Off This Summer With These Homemade, Sugar-Free Ice Creams 

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 