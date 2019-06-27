Ditch Those Calorie-Laden Parathas And Pack This Protein-Rich Delicious Lunch For Work

Weight Loss: Eggs are abundantly rich in protein

Highlights Eggs are abundantly rich in protein

They can be packed for office lunch as well

You can combine eggs with veggies of your choice

Tight deadlines and long working hours leave very little bandwidth for us to focus on our dietary needs, especially during office hours. When you're already pressed for time, skipping meals can turn out to be as a routine affair. It is important to keep yourself fuelled throughout the day, but with foods that don't make you feel lethargic. In such a scenario, you may bring to your rescue foods that are loaded with healthful properties. For instance, eggs! Eggs are not only a staple breakfast option, but can also be perfect for your lunch meals as well. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein. They contain vitamin D, necessary for healthy bones and teeth, and nutrients that help balance blood sugar levels, protect against heart disease, and support the healthy function of nerves and the brain."





Eggs are inexpensive and versatile foods with a number of health benefits







But wait, we're not asking you to carry omelettes or boiled eggs as lunch to your office. How about experimenting with the delight a bit and turning it into a wholesome chaat? You guessed it right, eggs chaat it is! Eggs chaat is not only incredibly delicious but also nutritionally-dense! Apart from protein, the veggies that go into making of this chaat are abundantly rich in fibre that'll help keep you full for a longer spell, further preventing untimely cravings for junk and greasy foods.



Above all, this office lunch recipe is mess-free and won't be a hassle for you. You can carry this one-bowl meal wherever you go and have it there and then.



Here's How You Can Make Eggs Chaat At Home:



Ingredients Required:



4 boiled eggs

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tsp lemon juice

Half tsp roasted cumin

Salt to taste

1 green chilly

Half cup boiled peas

1 spring onion, chopped



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl and add in tomato ketchup, roasted cumin, green chili and salt.

Next, cut the boiled eggs into halves and spread the chutney over them.

Sprinkle some chopped spring onion and boiled peas over the eggs and pack the meal for lunch.



So, the next time you are confused about what to pack for lunch, look no further and make yourself this easy and quick eggs chaat. If you know of more such ways to experiment with humble eggs, share with us in the comments section below.







