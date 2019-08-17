Weight Loss: This High-Protein Salad Is Ideal For Days You Are In No Mood To Cook







It is a common perception that salads are all things bland and boring. And if you belong to the same school of thought as well, this story is for you. Salads made with fresh and flavourful ingredients can prove to be one of the highlights of your day. Add to it some textures, and voila- you have a winner. For us, one of the best feature about a salad is how you can throw in your favourite seasonal fruits and veggies in the bowl and enjoy them on days when you are in no mood to cook. Leafy, nutty, or fruity, salads can be anything you want them to be. In this prawn and litchi salad, food writer Meher Mirza has attempted a delicious mix of protein and yumminess. Here's why you should consider including it in your weight loss diet.





A High Protein Salad For Sustainable Weight Loss

If you are on a weight loss diet, you should ideally make your diet high in protein. Protein is often called the building block of body, it helps build muscle. It also takes while to digest, which makes you feel satiated for a longer spell. If you are feeling full, you would naturally keep distance from anything heavy or fattening, thus aiding weight loss. Prawns are an incredible source of lean protein. It is also called a complete source of protein, which means it includes all essential amino acids that are required by the body to function properly. Did you know? 100 grams of prawns contains about 25 grams of protein! Only a small quantum of prawns may help you meet your daily recommended intake of protein. You would be glad to know that prawns are also low on calories.

The fresh tropical flavour of the salad could be attributed to delectable litchis and mangoes. Litchi is a pulpy sweet fruit available mostly during monsoons, mangoes are here to stay for a short while too. Both the fruits are high in fibres and antioxidants. Fibre promotes fullness since it takes the longest to digest. The more full you feel, lesser are your chances to inch towards anything unhealthy.





The recipe also pack the goodness of olive oil, peanuts, spring onions and lemon. Make this salad at home and let us know how you liked it.













