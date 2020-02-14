Weight Loss: This Low-Cal Stir-Fry Cabbage Salad Packs A Punch Of Fibre (Watch Recipe Video)

Cabbage and other healthy vegetables come together to make this salad for weight loss.

Wondering what all to include in your weight loss diet? A healthy low-cal salad is the way to go. It is the best meal to jumpstart your fitness journey. The assemblage of nutritious raw foods in a salad bowl is the best thing you can have for a light and healthy meal. This cabbage salad can be your first ideal pick. Cabbage is one of the most treasured cruciferous vegetables to reckon with, especially when it comes to weight loss. Why, you ask? It is because of the host of nutrients and weight-loss-boosting properties it offers.





How Cabbage Helps With Weight Loss I Cabbage Nutrition

Firstly, cabbage is loaded with fibre, which soothes digestion and keeps the stomach feeling full for a long time. This prevents eating between the meals while the nutrient works up our metabolism all this while.





Secondly and most importantly, cabbage is highly rich in other nutrients like vitamins, proteins and antioxidants.





Stir Fry Cabbage Salad

This healthy salad is a mish-mash of health-giving foods. Other than cabbage, the salad comprises other nutritional veggies like beans, carrots, and bell pepper. These veggies are stir fried in little oil; mustard seeds and curry leaves enhance their flavour game. Garnishing of lemon juice and coconut shavings makes this salad simply irresistible.

Food vlogger Manjula Jain shared the recipe video of cabbage salad on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Watch the recipe video here and try this colourful and satiating salad on your weight loss diet.





Stir Fry Cabbage Salad Recipe Video For Weight Loss –

