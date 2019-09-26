Weight Loss: Turn Simple Patta Gobhi (Cabbage) Ki Sabzi Into Keto-Friendly Dish With This Recipe Video

Cabbage dish

Highlights Cabbage is low in calories, low in carbohydrates and rich in fibre

This patta gobhi sabzi is perfect for Keto diet

Unlike many other Indian meals, this recipe is easy and not too complex

Indian cuisine is rightly called ‘extensive'. A whole range of vegetables, lentils, pulses, roti and rice varieties adorn our dining table for almost every meal. Some vegetables or sabzis are like staple Indian dishes and made repeatedly in our households. One of them is cabbage or patta gobhi ki sabzi. It is mostly paired with dal, raita, pickle and roti. Cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable that is low in calories, low in carbohydrates and rich in fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. It was always a great food for weight loss diet. But, if you are following the Keto diet, this recipe adds in some variations to make it suit your diet.





(Also Read: 11 Best Cabbage Or Patta Gobhi Recipes You Must Try)





Cabbage





The multi-layered vegetable of cabbage contains almost all important vitamins - A, B1, B2, B6, E, C, K, and minerals like iron, calcium, iron, iodine, potassium, folate, sulphur and phosphorus. This vegetable may be dense with nutrients but is super light and airy to eat. It doesn't weigh down your tummy yet it satiates with its high amount of fibre.

To make it Keto-friendly, this sabzi is cooked in clarified butter (ghee) instead of regular cooking oil. Unlike many other Indian meals, this recipe is easy, not complex, doesn't contain too many ingredients and dispenses with the overkill of spices. The recipe is shared by food vlogger Sahil Makhija through a video posted on his YouTube channel ‘Headbanger's Kitchen'.





Watch the recipe video of Keto-friendly Patta Gobji ki Sabzi

(Also Read: Try This Keto-Friendly Poha For A Healthy Breakfast)



















