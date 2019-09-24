Weight Loss: This Oats And Mushroom Cutlet Is A Healthy Replacement For Fried Snacks

Oats And Mushroom Cutlet

We all associate snacks with ‘something fried' like tikki, cutlet, samosa, pakoda and the list goes on. There's something about evening hunger pangs that bend our appetite towards these oily foods to be paired with a hot cup of tea. It could be so difficult to hold our temptation for these snacks on a weight loss diet. Thankfully, there are many recipes, which let you cook some delicious snacks that won't make you miss your fries. This non-oily, non-fried oats and mushroom cutlet is exactly what you want to enjoy your tea time and move towards your weight loss goals without any bump in the road.





Apart from being non-fattening, this cutlet is also full of nutritive properties coming from foods that are actually weight-loss-friendly. Oats is a popular fibre-rich and carbohydrate-rich superfood that helps in easy breakdown of food and prevents stacking up of calories and fat. Mushroom is again a low-calorie food that aids weight loss plus provides many other health benefits like stabilisation of blood sugar level and maintenance of bone health.





Instead of frying, you can cook this cutlet in a dash of olive oil. Since it is stuffed with mushrooms and milk, the creaminess of these foods will make the cutlet juicy and moist from the inside sans oodles of oil.

Oats and mushroom cutlet recipe is easy to follow





Oats And Mushroom Cutlet Recipe –

Ingredients –





200 grams mushrooms





1 cup oats





5-6 garlic cloves





2 green chillies





1 onion, chopped





Half cup milk





1 tablespoon olive oil





1 teaspoon red chilli powder





Salt to taste











Method –





Step 1 – Chop mushrooms, 1 green chilli and garlic into small pieces. Blend them with milk and some salt to make a paste.





Step 2 - Heat some oil in a pan and saute onion, one chopped green chilli and garlic.





Step 3 – When the onions turn brown, add the mushroom paste, salt and red chilli powder and cook it for 5 minutes.





Step 4 – Add oats and cook for another 5 minutes. Add more milk if the mixture is too dry.





Step 5 – Turn off the stove and let the mixture cool down. Make small round balls from the mixture and flatten them with hands.





Step 6 – Drizzle olive oil on the pan and cook the cutlets on both the sides until they turn crispy golden.





Serve this nutritious and creamy cutlet with mint chutney or tomato sauce or make burgers with them. This unique milky cutlet will definitely win your heart.













