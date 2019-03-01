Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich And High Fibre Vegetarian Recipe May Speed Up Your Fat Loss

It is true that weight loss may prove to be an overwhelming affair for some, but that does not mean you cannot have fun while you are at it. It is myth that you have to do away with flavourful things while on weight loss diet. You do have to make some wise choices. Like doing away with foods rich in trans-fats, sugary items and processed junk. These foods generate great number of empty calories that serve very less nutritional purpose; the saturated fats present in these foods leads to immense weight accumulation. Instead, you should focus on more protein-rich foods. Protein helps induce satiety because they take their own time to digest. Protein also helps the hunger hormone of the body ghrelin, due to which your cravings are in check. One must also focus on including a lot of fibre-rich foods in their diet. Fibre takes long to breakdown; the energy consumed by your body to digest it is much more which helps weight loss. Since they take the longest to digest, they also stay in your body for long, giving you the feeling of fullness. If you feel full, you would naturally crave less fattening foods. Fibres also ensure gradual release of blood glucose in the blood stream.





Additionally, fibre-rich foods are also very good for your heart health and cholesterol levels. To make most of protein and fibre, you should be consuming a lot of fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts. One such recipe that combines the goodness of both is this delicious Spinach Soup with Chickpeas (Recipe Below)

What Makes This Soup An Ideal Addition To Your Weight Loss Diet:





First of all, this soup is one filling dish that serves as an ideal pick for days you want to have a light supper. Experts often recommend adding a lot of soups to your diet because you can experiment with as many healthy veggies and herbs of your choice. Unlike juicing, souping allows you to retain a significant chunk of fibres. Since there is a lot of water content in soup, it makes for a satiating dish, without going too high on calories.





The ingredients of this soup are perfect for a sustainable weight loss diet too. Packed with goodness of spinach, chickpeas and turmeric, this yummy treat is sure to help you shed those extra kilos around your waist. Did you know that spinach is one of the few vegetables that is rich in both fibres and protein? A cup of raw spinach or half cup cooked has about seven calories and only one gram of carbohydrate. Chickpeas are also an incredible source of plant-based protein, just like all legumes. Hundred grams of chickpeas contain 19 grams of protein. Vegetarians often find it hard to look for enough protein sources, chickpeas are a healthy protein-filled food they can experiment with.





Here's the recipe of Spinach Soup with Chickpeas you can try at home. Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it.















