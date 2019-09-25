Weight Loss: Don’t Miss Out On Sweets This Festive Season. Try This 3-Ingredient, Low-Cal Almond Ladoo

Highlights When you itch for a dessert after dinner, try this healthy, low-cal ladoo

This ladoo is made with almonds, which are great for shedding extra kilos

With almonds and amaranth seeds, this ladoo is a must-have festive sweet

Even if you are determined to lose weight and follow a strict diet, there may be times when cravings for sweet foods may strike like a thunder that you would find impossible to control. Sugar is a complete no-no on a weight loss diet as it contains humungous amounts of calories that can set back your diet journey. The best possible option is to eat foods that contain naturally sweet foods that can easily replace sugar. If the dish contains weight-loss friendly foods, it will make it easier for you to achieve your fitness goals. So, for the impending times when you itch for a dessert after dinner, have your healthy, low-cal dessert/sweet ready to just gobble without worrying about piling on more fat.





Almonds aid weight loss





Sugar-free sweet for weight loss diet





Here is a recipe of our favourite sweet with a healthy twist. This ladoo is made with almonds, which are a great food for shedding extra kilos. The popular dry fruit is stacked with dietary fibre that prevents binge eating by generating a sense of fullness. Almonds also contain an amino acid called L-arginine that helps in burning fat stored in the body. Almonds are known to improve the metabolism rate of the body.

The co-ingredient of the dish – amaranth seeds – is again a healthy food that boasts of an impressive nutritional profile. Due to a high amount of fibre and proteins contained in the grain, it is considered beneficial for bringing down body weight. Amaranth seeds abound with minerals like magnesium, iron and manganese, and also with noteworthy content of antioxidants.





With the goodness of almonds and amaranth seeds, this ladoo is a must-have dish in your weight loss diet. Jaggery (gur) is used to lend sweetness to it instead of using high-cal refined sugar. Jaggery is known to aid digestion of food particles and propel metabolism that greatly helps in reducing body fat and weight. This ladoo is also a healthier option for people dealing with diabetes if they want a slice of sweetness once in a while.





Amaranth seeds contain fibre and proteins





Almond Ladoo





This is an easy and quick recipe of almond ladoo that can be made in minutes! With just 3 ingredients, you'll get a mouth-watering sweet dessert that will fit smack-dab in your weight loss diet. With the festival season just around the corner, make this delicious almond in bulk and gorge on it without gaining excessive weight.







