One thing people from India cannot do without is chai. For many of us, chai is not just a beverage that is part of a daily routine. It is also a drink that melts away worries and helps us relax. Chai stalls have become popular in several countries, including the UK and Canada. These shops function as nostalgia centres for anyone craving proper chai.

Kriti Sanon Says Instagram Has No Option To Report AI-Generated Images Of Her

What Anthropic, Monks And The Cusp Of Consciousness Teach About Tomorrow

Nikhil Kamath's Big AI Bet: Why India Should Look Beyond Silicon Valley

When Will India Get Its Own Apple, Samsung? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Timeline

Shashi Tharoor On What's Working And What's Not In India's Foreign Policy

Yoga, Millets, Vaccines: S Jaishankar On How India Is Building Stronger Ties | NDTV World Summit

When Will India Get Its Own Apple, Samsung? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Timeline

From Geopolitics To Gen Z: Shashi Tharoor's Candid Conversation At NDTV World Summti

Neha Goyal Makes Stunning Asian Games Gold Revelation At NDTV World Summit 2026

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Drops Big Hint On Tata Sons Listing Row At NDTV World Summit





For local residents, the stalls serve as an introduction to Indian cuisine, as a video of this shop in Canada shows. Chai Wagon, located on Vancouver's East 2nd Avenue, claims to offer a “little taste of home” in one of Canada's biggest cities. A new post on their Instagram handle shows the most popular items people order.





Canada Chai Shop's Most Popular Orders

Chickpea curry (chole) is popular among customers, with many ordering the dish with or without samosas. Butter chicken patty is another savoury item that customers seem to like. Potato patties, samosas, chicken biryani and even mango shakes are chosen by customers.





Also Read:Video: UK Man Amazed By Ludhiana Bakery, Says British Minds "Cannot Comprehend" It





The store also offers customers a chance to try out drinks like ginger and cardamom chai. “From a proper cup of masala chai to Indian street food cravings, here's a little glimpse of what people are ordering at Chai Wagon,” the caption reads.



Instagram users were puzzled by the term “iced chai” and expressed their confusion in the comments section. “Who drinks iced chai?” a user asked.





“Everything is good but iced chai?!” another questioned.





“Waiting for tandoori chai masala,” a person joked.





“You are making chai and samosa popular in the west. Great,” wrote another.





Also Read: Video: Popular Makeup Artist James Charles Rates Indian Food, Compares Butter Chicken To "Vodka Sauce"





“Love how everyone is casually waiting for their turn without the standard ‘bhaiya mera pehle de do' panic,” a comment read.'





On its website, the shop mentions that it also offers summer drinks like shikanji, rose lemonade, and chai frappe.





It also has street foods like pav bhaji and bhelpuri for those who want savoury dishes.



