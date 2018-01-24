What Does Your Dry Skin Tell You About Your Diet?

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: January 24, 2018 16:30 IST
The winters are here! While we are all loving the nip in the air, there are plenty of things about winters that makes us dread the season as much as we love it. Dry skin is one such factor that certainly prevent us from enjoying winters in all its glory. In fact, dry skin is a mood killer all the time, regardless of the season. Trying all sorts of creams and cosmetics under the sun are also at times not enough to fix the dry and dehydrated skin. Perhaps the problem is beyond the fixes and mends on the surface levels. Your diet, for instance has a lot to do with what shows up on your skin.
Here's what your dry skin tells about your diet?
According to Dipali Mathur Dayal, Co-Founder, Magnifique, your dry skin conveys a lot about your diet. "Dry skin tells us that the body is dry within, there is a lack in essential oils that is required to keep the skin soft and supple, or the fact the tissues are sinking and the ageing is happening. Dry skin in children is very rare or because of ectodermal dysplasia which is kind of a genetic disorder. Otherwise, children usually do not have dry skin."
Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood says, "There are largely two important factors which can lead to dry skin. One is genetics and the other is your diet. In the absence of a balanced diet, your skin finds it difficult to nourish itself due to the unavailability of vital nutrients."
What should you have to battle dry skin?
1. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are packed with Vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for skin repair. The high quantity of beta carotene in it also helps shield the skin from dryness.
Sweet potatoes are packed with Vitamin A which boosts skin health
3.Spinach
Load up on these greens to have a supple and beautiful skin. The antioxidants present in the nutritious greens helps prevent oxidative damage. The skin-friendly vitamin E, Vitamin A and C present in this leafy vegetable helps in the skin repair process.
5. Avocadoes
A rich source of antioxidants, betacarotene, folate, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C and E, the buttery fruit is your best companion when it comes to skin woes.
Avocadoes rich source in antioxidants
Load up on these foods and keep dry skin at bay.