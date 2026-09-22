Food is often one of the easiest ways to discover the little quirks and traditions that make a country different. Pakistani food and travel blogger CH Danish recently came across one such surprise during his visit to China. While exploring the Qingyun Road Night Market in Guiyang, he tried a traditional fruit candy made with fresh fruits. But what caught his attention was the transparent covering around the candy, which looked almost like plastic. Sharing his experience in a video, Danish said, “I've purchased this strawberry toffee from the night market in China. They served it wrapped in a cover. And they say that we have to consume it with the cover that almost looks like plastic.”





The candy, skewered on a stick, was being sold at a small stall, where fresh fruits are turned into colourful toffees. Danish said he had never seen anything like it before, but the unusual covering left him even more curious. He also tried a green candy made from grapes and was amazed by the size of the treat.





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Still unsure about the wrapper, Danish decided to play it safe and first watched his Chinese friends eat the candy with the covering. He joked, “Back in Pakistan, when my friend suggested, I relished Shawarma with the paper only. But here, I didn't want to take a chance.”

After seeing them eat it, he finally gave the candy a try and was pleasantly surprised. “This was really unique in its own way. I've never eaten something like this ever in my life. I didn't know it would be so much fun,” he said.





And then came the answer to the mystery. The covering that looked like plastic was actually edible and, as Danish discovered, “made up of rice.”

In the caption, he clarified, “It looked exactly like a piece of plastic wrapped around candy-coated fresh fruit. But it turns out the ‘plastic' is actually edible rice paper made from rice.”





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Many people rushed to the comments section to drop their reactions.





“I had this in Japan, itss yummmm,” someone wrote.





A user said, “Yeh rice paper hai, edible hai.(This is rice paper. it is edible)."





Someone asked sarcastically, “Rice paper ka Naam suna hai (Ever heard of rice paper)??”





A person commented, “This thin rice sweet already exists in South India.”





Now that we know it is safe to eat, do try this whenever you go to China next.