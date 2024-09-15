Are you tired of the same old idli recipes? Have you ever wondered what else you can do with leftover idli batter? Well, look no further! We're about to introduce you to a delicious and innovative dish that will change the way you think about idli: Idli Sambhar Shakshuka. Idli Sambhar Shakshuka is a fusion dish that combines the best of Indian and Mediterranean cuisine. It's a hearty and flavourful meal that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.





The recipe for this fusion dish was shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle. The creamy idli batter, combined with the tangy sambar and the rich flavours of the shakshuka, creates a truly unforgettable dish.





Leftover Idli Batter Recipe - How To Make Idli Sambhar Shakshuka:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and curry leaves. Let them splutter. Add chopped onions and sambar onions and cook until softened. Add salt, tomatoes, sambar masala, and vegetables. Cook until the vegetables are tender. Add the pressure-cooked toor dal and stir well. Add tamarind paste and jaggery to balance the flavours. Pour the idli batter into four corners of the pan. Cook on medium flame for 10 minutes, or until the idli batter is set and the sauce has thickened. Garnish with dry curry leaves, coconut flakes, and coriander leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video for idli sambhar shakshuka here:

Tips for the Perfect Idli Sambhar Shakshuka:

Make sure to add enough water to the dal to prevent it from becoming too thick as the idli cooks.

Cook on medium flame and keep the pan covered for about 10 minutes to allow the flavours to meld.

Serve the dish hot for the best taste.

If reheating, add a little water to prevent it from drying out.

The Benefits of Idli Sambhar Shakshuka

Nutritious: This dish is packed with protein, fibre, and vitamins, making it a healthy and satisfying meal.

Flavorful: The combination of idli, sambar, and shakshuka ingredients creates a delicious and unique flavour profile.

Easy to Make: This recipe is simple to follow and requires minimal effort.

Versatile: You can customize this dish by adding your favourite vegetables or spices.



So, the next time you have leftover idli batter, don't throw it away! Try this delicious and innovative recipe and discover a new way to enjoy your favourite South Indian dish.

