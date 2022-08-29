Mouni Roy has become quite the icon in the industry! From starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2018 sports drama Gold to now bagging the antagonist role in the much-awaited fantasy adventure Brahmastra, she has come a long way. While we all are eager to see Mouni Roy with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the big screen, as foodies, we are more excited to get a glimpse of what kind of food the actress eats! With over 24.3 million followers on Instagram, Mouni Roy never fails to share all the foodie shenanigans she is up to with her fans and followers. One can always find Mouni Roy eating some of the most delicious dishes in the world!





Recently, Mouni Roy made a short work trip to Kolkata and she concluded her travel by sharing a reel of all the adventures she had in the city. Like a true foodie, Mouni Roy chose to indulge in all kinds of Bengali delicacies that are considered classics in Kolkata. As Mouni Roy was raised in West Bengal, it won't be too much to say that she has a soft spot for Bengali cuisine. Her reel has garnered 260k views (and still counting). Take a look:











She accompanied the reel with the caption - "When in Kolkata. Worked, ate & danced the days away." In the video, we saw her journey start with a box full of Bengali sweets. Then, we also got a glimpse of a Bengali feast she relished. In the indulgent spread, we spotted begun bhaja(Bengali-Style fried baingan), bandhakopir torkari (Bengali cabbage and peas sabzi), salad, pulao and payesh (Bengali kheer). She also snacked on jhalmuri, the popular street snack made from puffed rice. After looking at Mouni Roy's Bengali food binge, we have developed a craving for authentic Bengali food! If you have it too, then you can make these easy Bengali recipes to satisfy your cravings:





What do you think of Mouni Roy's foodie adventures in Kolkata? Do tell us in the comments section below!