Chhath Puja 2024: It's festival season overload, and right after Diwali and Bhai Dooj, it's time for the much-awaited Chhath Puja! Chhath will be celebrated this year on November 7, 2024, with the festivities in full swing, especially in Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand. This four-day festival brings families together as they offer prayers to the Sun God, also called the God of Energy, for health and prosperity. Known by many names-Surya Shashthi, Chhath Parv, Daala Chhath-Chhath Puja takes place on the sixth day (Shashthi) of Kartik month in the Hindu calendar.





Chhath Puja 2024: Dates and Puja Timings

Day 1: November 5, 2024

Chaturthi - Nahay Khay





Sunrise: 06:36 AM | Sunset: 05:33 PM





Day 2: November 6, 2024





Panchami - Kharana





Sunrise: 06:37 AM | Sunset: 05:32 PM





Day 3: November 7, 2024





Shashthi - Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya





Sunrise: 06:38 AM | Sunset: 05:32 PM





Day 4: November 8, 2024





Saptami - Usha Arghya, Parana Day





Sunrise: 06:38 AM | Sunset: 05:31 PM





Chhath Puja 2024: What It Means and How It's Celebrated?

Chhath Puja is a way for families to come together and pray to the Sun God for blessings. Many women fast for the well-being of their loved ones and offer "arghya" (water offering) to the rising and setting sun. Devotees often follow a strict 36-hour fast, without water, and break it only after offering arghya to the sun. Each day has its rituals - from fasting through the day and eating only after puja, to staying up through the night on the third day, culminating in a final prayer at sunrise on the last day.

Chhath Puja 2024: 5 Must-Try Recipes for the Festival

Rasiyaw

This comforting kheer, made with jaggery, rice, and milk, is a perfect dessert for Chhath Puja. Cooked in milk, the jaggery gives it a rich, earthy sweetness. Top it off with dry fruits for extra crunch! Click here for recipe

Thekua

Thekua is a crispy, sweet treat and a must-have prasad for Chhath Puja. Made with wheat flour, dry coconut, melted sugar, and ghee, it's a little bit of tradition in every piece.Click here for recipe

Poori

No Indian festival meal is complete without poori! This crispy, fried bread made from wheat flour is often paired with dishes like kheer, sabzi, and hara chana for a complete meal. Click here for recipe

A simple yet flavorful pumpkin curry that goes perfectly with poori. Cooked with rock salt, spices, and ghee, it's a comfort dish that's always a crowd-pleaser. Click here for recipe

Hara Chana

A true Chhath-special dish! Hara chana (green chickpeas) are soaked overnight and then cooked in ghee, green chillies, and cumin seeds. It's a light and tasty addition to the festival spread. Click here for recipe





This Chhath Puja, try these classic recipes and make the celebration even more delicious with family and friends.



