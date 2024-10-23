Bhai Dooj is one of those warm, heartfelt festivals that, much like Raksha Bandhan, highlights the unique bond between siblings. Every year, families eagerly await this day when sisters gently apply tilak to their brothers' foreheads, wishing them a long, happy, and healthy life. It's celebrated on the second day (Dwitiya) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, and this year, it falls on November 3, 2024. Diwali is a 5-day celebration that starts with Govatsa Dwadashi and concludes with Bhai Dooj. Across India, it's known by various names like Bhau Beej, Bhatri Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Yam Dwitiya. No matter what name it goes by, the core of the celebration is always the same-sibling love.





Bhai Dooj 2024: Date And Timings For The Rituals

Date: Bhai Dooj 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 3.

Aparahna Time: 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM





(Duration: 2 hours, 12 minutes)





Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 8:21 PM on November 2, 2024





Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:05 PM on November 3, 2024





Why Bhai Dooj Matters

Bhai Dooj is all about celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply tilak to their brothers, wishing them health, happiness, and success, while brothers promise to protect their sisters in every way possible. After the rituals, gifts are exchanged, and the celebrations usually include a family feast. If you're planning a family get-together, we've rounded up five delicious dishes that are perfect for the occasion.

Bhai Dooj 2024 Special: 5 Recipes for Your Family Feast

Handi Paneer

Paneer never disappoints at Indian celebrations. This Handi Paneer recipe is loaded with a rich mix of spices, tomatoes, and onions that coat the soft paneer cubes perfectly. Serve it with naan for a satisfying treat. Click here for recipe

Mushroom Palak Kofta

A healthier twist on koftas, this recipe combines spinach and mushrooms, deep-fried until crispy, then simmered in a flavorful gravy. It's a great option if you want something unique and packed with nutrients. Click here

Tawa Sabz Pulao

If you're looking for a wholesome yet light dish, try this veggie pulao. Fresh vegetables roasted on a tawa are tossed with rice and a touch of mint, making it a refreshing addition to your meal. Click here

Amritsari Pindi Chole

This classic Punjabi dish is made by slow-cooking chickpeas with spices and an onion-tomato gravy. Perfect for a hearty lunch or dinner, it's a dish your family will love. Click here for recipe

Palak Poori

These vibrant green puris are made with a spinach paste, mixed with whole wheat flour and spices. Fry them up and serve with curd or your favourite curry. Click here for recipe





Whip up these yummy recipes for your Bhai Dooj spread and enjoy the day with your loved ones.









