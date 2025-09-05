Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, is one of the most revered occasions in the Islamic calendar. The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, who was born in Mecca around 570 CE. This year, there has been some confusion regarding the dates of the festival and holiday for the same. As per the reports, the Eid celebrations began on Thursday, September 4, and will conclude on Friday, September 5, 2025.





The day is marked by prayers, processions, and gatherings where communities come together to remember the Prophet's teachings of love, compassion, justice, and equality. It is also a time of sharing meals and sweets, as food plays a central role in the celebrations. Across India and the world, kitchens come alive with traditional recipes that bring families together, strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and devotion.

Here are 7 traditional dishes often enjoyed during Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi:

1. Kheer



Kheer is a simple dish made with rice and milk.

Photo Credit: Canva





No celebration is complete without a bowl of creamy, aromatic kheer. Made with rice, milk, and sugar, and flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and dry fruits, kheer symbolises sweetness and prosperity. It is one of the most prepared dishes during this festival, often shared with neighbours and guests as a gesture of goodwill. Here are simple kheer recipes you can try.

2. Sheer Khurma

This festive favourite, literally meaning "milk with dates," is a rich vermicelli pudding cooked with dates, milk, nuts, and ghee. Sheer Khurma is closely associated with Islamic festivals and is especially relished during Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi as a breakfast or dessert offering. Its wholesome ingredients not only make it indulgent but also deeply symbolic of warmth and hospitality. Here's how you can make sheer kurma at home.

3. Biryani

Fragrant, flavourful biryani often takes centre stage on the festive table. Whether it is Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, or Kolkata-style, biryani reflects the diversity of India's culinary heritage. Layers of basmati rice, succulent meat, aromatic spices, and saffron make this dish a celebratory masterpiece, enjoyed in gatherings of family and friends. Check out our best biryani recipes.

4. Haleem

Slow-cooked for hours, haleem is a savoury porridge-like delicacy made with wheat, barley, lentils, and meat. Its rich, hearty texture and aromatic flavour make it a festival favourite. Traditionally prepared in large quantities, haleem reflects the spirit of sharing, as it is often distributed among the poor and needy during Milad. Click here for the haleem recipe.

5. Kebabs



Kebabs are a must during Eid celebrations.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

From melt-in-the-mouth galouti kebabs to spicy seekh kebabs, these meaty delights are always part of the festive spread. Cooked over charcoal or pan-fried to perfection, kebabs embody indulgence and are often served as starters before the main course. Their smoky aroma instantly elevates the celebratory atmosphere.

6. Mutton Korma

A luxurious curry made with tender mutton simmered in a rich gravy of yoghurt, onions, and spices, mutton korma is a true showstopper. Often cooked for family feasts, it pairs beautifully with naan or parathas. Its slow cooking technique ensures depth of flavour that is fit for a festive occasion. Five Mutton Korma recipes you must try.

7. Shahi Tukda

To end the meal on a royal note, shahi tukda, a Mughlai dessert made with fried bread soaked in saffron-flavoured milk and garnished with nuts, is a must-have. Its richness and regal history make it a popular dish during Milad celebrations, symbolising abundance and joy. Try this Shahi Tukda recipe.





Food as a Bond of Faith and Community

Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi is not just about rituals and prayers; it is also about coming together as a community and sharing food that nourishes both the body and spirit. Each dish prepared during this festival tells a story of tradition, devotion, and hospitality.

