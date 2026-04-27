India's love for sweets is deep rooted, and every region takes pride in its own favourite mithai. From festive celebrations to everyday treats, desserts are a part of daily life and tradition. While many cities are known for special sweets, one place stands out for its strong love for a single delicacy. Here, sweet shops line the streets, boxes of mithai are carried far and wide, and the smell of milk and sugar fills the air. Curious about the Indian city famous for its peda obsession? The answer lies in the heart of Uttar Pradesh.

The Peda Capital Of India - Mathura

Mathura is widely known as the peda capital of India, a reputation built on centuries of tradition and faith. The city's strong association with Lord Krishna has shaped its food culture, with pedas becoming the most popular offering and souvenir. Soft, rich and made primarily from milk solids and sugar, Mathura's pedas are prized for their texture and balanced sweetness.





Pedas here are more than just a sweet treat. They are offered at temples, shared during celebrations and gifted on special occasions. Over time, Mathura's sweet makers have perfected the craft, ensuring that its pedas remain a benchmark for quality.

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Why Mathura Pedas Are So Special

What sets Mathura pedas apart is the use of fresh khoya made from full-fat milk. The mixture is carefully cooked until it reaches the right consistency, then shaped and lightly flavoured with cardamom. Unlike overly sweet versions found elsewhere, traditional Mathura pedas are moderately sweet with a rich, milky finish. Their shelf life also makes them ideal for travel.

5 Popular Types Of Pedas You'll Find In Mathura

1. Classic Mathura Peda

The original version is soft yet slightly grainy, with a deep milk flavour. Its simplicity is what makes it so addictive. Made using slowly cooked khoya and just enough sugar, this peda highlights the natural richness of milk.





Best places to try:

Brijwasi Mithai Wala

Radhika Sweets

2. Saffron Peda

Infused with strands of saffron, this version is aromatic and slightly richer. It is especially popular during festivals and religious occasions. The saffron adds both colour and a gentle floral note, making it feel more festive and indulgent.





Best places to try:

Brijwasi Mithai Wala

Shankar Mithai Wala

3. Chocolate Peda

A modern twist on the traditional sweet, chocolate peda blends cocoa with khoya. It is a hit with younger visitors and makes for a unique gift. The chocolate flavour adds a familiar richness while retaining the soft texture of a classic peda.





Best places to try:

Radhika Sweets

Shankar Mithai Wala

4. Dry Fruit Peda

Loaded with chopped almonds, cashews and pistachios, this peda is richer and more indulgent. It is often chosen for gifting. The crunch of dry fruits adds texture and depth to the soft khoya base. This variety is especially popular during weddings.





Best places to try:

Brijwasi Mithai Wala

Radhika Sweets

5. Sugar-Free Peda

Catering to changing preferences, sugar-free pedas use alternative sweeteners while retaining the classic taste and texture. These pedas are ideal for those managing sugar intake without giving up on traditional flavours.





Best places to try:

Selected outlets across Mathura

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For anyone with a sweet tooth or an interest in India's food traditions, a visit to Mathura is never complete without tasting its famous pedas.