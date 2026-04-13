Long before fizzy colas became a staple in refrigerators and street-side stalls, India already had its own thriving soda culture. Carbonated drinks were once crafted locally, mixed by hand, and sold as refreshing tonics rather than mass-produced products. Among these early pioneers is one name that has quietly stood the test of time, predating some of the world's biggest beverage brands. Its story is rooted in colonial-era Bombay, local ingenuity, and a love for simple, refreshing flavours. So, which soda can proudly claim the title of India's oldest? The answer lies in a drink that has been around since the 19th century.

India's Oldest Soda Drink Is Ardeshir, Also Known As Ardy's

India's oldest soda-based drink is Ardeshir, popularly called Ardy's, which was started in 1884. What makes this especially remarkable is that Ardy's came into existence two years before Coca-Cola was launched in the United States. While global soda giants were still a distant idea, this Indian brand had already begun carbonating its way into daily life. The drink was founded in Bombay, now Mumbai, at a time when soda water was valued as a refreshing and sometimes medicinal drink.





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Who Founded Ardeshir And Where Did It Begin?

Ardeshir was founded by Ardeshir Cowasjee, a member of Mumbai's Parsi community. He began by producing carbonated drinks and soda water using traditional bottling methods. His focus was on quality, consistency, and freshness rather than mass appeal, which helped the brand earn trust over generations. Initially operating as a small bottling unit, Ardeshir's drinks soon became well known among local residents, cafes, and Irani establishments across the city.

What Made Ardy's Different From Modern Soft Drinks?

Unlike many modern fizzy drinks, Ardeshir sodas were not overly sweet or heavily flavoured. The brand became especially known for its tonic water and soda water, which were often paired with syrups, fresh lime, or served plain as a cooling drink in Mumbai's humid weather.





The carbonation was crisp, the flavours subtle, and the presentation simple. This understated approach helped Ardeshir remain popular at a time when soda was more about refreshment than indulgence.

Ardeshir's Place In India's Food And Drink Culture

Ardeshir holds a special place in India's food and drink heritage. It represents a period when local brands catered to local tastes, long before global soda companies entered the Indian market. For decades, Ardy's bottles were a familiar sight in Irani cafes, bakeries, and homes, especially within Mumbai. Even as international brands expanded their reach, Ardeshir continued quietly, relying on loyalty rather than marketing campaigns.





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Is Ardeshir Still Available Today?

Yes, Ardeshir continues to be produced, now headquartered in Pune. While it remains a niche brand and is not widely advertised, it still finds favour among those who value tradition and authenticity over novelty. India's oldest soda-based drink stands as a reminder that long before global fizzy drinks arrived, India was already enjoying its own refreshing bubbles.