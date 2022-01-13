Malaika Arora is one of B-Town's most popular fitness divas. She makes it a point to share her incredible yoga routine and often gives tips on a healthy lifestyle. Along with that, she is known to share glimpses of her diet on social media with her fans and followers! And the one thing which we have learnt through her Instagram is that Malaika is a self-confessed foodie who enjoys occasional indulgences. Whether is it a delicious south Indian dish, a yummy plate of biryani or just a heavenly plate of dessert, she never shies away from a delectable spread! Don't believe us? Well, take a look at it yourself.





In a recent story posted on Malaika's Instagram, she shared a photo of a plateful of pepper chicken. In her story, she wrote, "Taking inspo from my friend @pressynathan cookbook #ammi... pepper chicken for this season." Take a look at it here:

Following this, she posted another one of her indulgences of a marble cake. In that story, she wrote, "And some healthy gf marble cake courtesy @rakheevaswani." Check it out here:

Have these two yummy dishes left you drooling? Well, fret not! Just like Malaika, you can also make both these dishes at your home easily! We have just the recipes you need; find them below:

Andhra Pepper Chicken Recipe:

Andhra pepper chicken has a thick and dry consistency; this spicy and rich dish can be served on the side with rice and a bowl of rasam or sambhar, or just as an appetiser before the main course. This recipe can also be made with boneless chicken. Andhra pepper chicken is sure to amp up your party any day! Click here for its full recipe.

Marble Cake Recipe:

As for the marble cake recipe that we bring you has contrasting colours of chocolate brown and beige. No, artificial food colouring is required for this cake. This recipe will teach you how to achieve the desired colour patterns using readily available ingredients. Even vegetarians can enjoy this chocolaty treat since it is eggless! Find the full recipe here!





So, what are you waiting for? Make these two recipes and enjoy a meal just like Malaika! Then, let us know how these recipes turned out for you!