'Fat-Free', 'Zero Fat', 'No Fat'! We often get attracted by these buzzwords. We try to avoid fats in our lives, but fats are required by the body to perform key functions. Unfortunately, in current times they have become a villain. A great example to understand the role of fats is the 'My Plate,' curated by ICMR - National Institute of Nutrition. The 'My Plate' is a concept to guide individuals to make better nutritional decisions and aid weight management. It is an ideal representation of the foods essential for our health and the particular consumption proportion. As per My Plate, good fats like healthy oils are to be consumed around 25 grams with every meal, which points to the importance and including them in our daily diet for quality nutrition.

Understanding My Plate

CMR-National Institute of Nutrition launched the 'My Plate' concept in 2018. It represents the proportions of different foods for meeting the 2000 calorie requirement. According to My Plate - Your daily meal should provide 20-30% fats/oils, 10-15% proteins, 50-60% carbohydrates, and a glass of buttermilk or a bowl of curd typically create a balanced diet. The plate has been curated by taking into account the Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA) guidelines as well as examining the Indian dietary consumption patterns.

Regular consumption of the recommended diet through 'My Plate' clubbed with a preferred exercise routine will avoid the risks of stroke, hypertension, arthritis, heart attack, diabetes, and other non-communicable conditions.





Some amount of fat is essential in a diet. Image Credit: iStock

The Role Oils Play

Oils are one of the most common sources of fats Change as per the plate communication. As per the National Institute of Health & Library of Medicine, they play a major role in cellular metabolism are major sources of energy and help in the absorption of fat soluble vitamins. Some oils are sources of good fats, or in better words unsaturated fats that are beneficial for health and may also naturally contain antioxidants that help with immunity. Rice bran oil, Safflower oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, soya oil, peanut oil, corn oil, and other vegetable oils are great sources of unsaturated fats. Oils rich in saturated fats like palm oil, and palm kernel oil should be either avoided or used sparingly. Instead of using saturated fats, individuals should look at replacing them with unsaturated fats which help in increasing good cholesterol levels, prevent insulin resistance and can also help against heart diseases

Using an oil that gives a balance of good fats (unsaturated fats), is one of the steps to make your everyday meals healthier. Blended oils have a scientifically formulated blend that gives a balance of MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acid) & PUFA (polyunsaturated fatty acid). According to AHA (2018), MUFA & PUFA, can lower the levels of unhealthy cholesterol and reduce the chances of heart disease.





Reading the nutritional labels of oils and food products to understand what kind of fats they include is a great habit. While making recipes that call for unhealthy oils, swap those for healthier oils with a good balance of unsaturated fats. People should be conscious of what they eat and should make well-informed decisions for which 'The My Plate for the day is a great reference point. By following small steps like this, one can look at great long-term health benefits by consuming the right kind of nutrients instead of falling prey to gimmicky or fad diet choices.

