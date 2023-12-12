In the vibrant world of uncommon greens, there is only so much we can know, right? We have heard of unique Indian vegetables like nadru and padavalanga that are packed with nutrients and provide a kaleidoscope of tastes and textures. However, there still are some vegetables which are not popular but have several health benefits. Ganth Gobhi, also known as Kohlrabi, is one such vegetable that is popular in Kashmiri cuisine and boosts your health. Keep reading to know why you might just fall in love with this extraordinary veggie!

What Is Ganth Gobhi?

Ganth Gobhi, also known as Kohlrabi, is a vegetable shaped like Sputnik that belongs to the cabbage family. Its name, translating from German as 'turnip cabbage,' describes its unique appearance - a squat bulb with antennae-like shoots. Ganth Gobhi's taste oscillates between a water chestnut and a turnip and is often mildly sweet and crisp in texture. This unique-looking vegetable is a staple in Kashmiri cuisine and is found in pale green and less common purple varieties. However, Ganth Gobhi or Kohlrabi are not the only two names it is known for. This bulb-like veggie is also known as dam mundi and is a winter favourite, ideal for warm and comforting meals.





What Are The Health Benefits of Ganth Gobhi?

This unique vegetable has a myriad of health benefits packed in it.

1. Regulates Blood Pressure

A powerhouse of potassium, Ganth Gobhi is an excellent choice for you if you are dealing with high blood pressure, hypertension, and anxiety. Surprisingly, a cup of Ganth Gobhi is packed with more potassium than a medium-sized banana, which helps in managing blood pressure. By reducing stress on the cardiovascular system, this vegetable offers a high potassium and low sodium intake, with around 473 milligrams of potassium and only 27 milligrams of sodium per cup.

2. Helps in Weight Loss

Yes! If you are looking for something new and unique to try on your weight loss journey, then Ganth Gobhi is the answer. This bulb-like vegetable is high in dietary fibre and low in calories, making it a perfect vegetable to aid weight loss. Since fibres take a little more time to break down and digest, you feel full and satisfied for a longer period. Moreover, this vegetable is packed with glucosinolates and carotenoids - phytochemicals that help control fat accumulation.

3. Supports Immunity

Ready to fight sickness and build immunity? Ganth Gobhi can help you with that. This cabbage-like vegetable is packed with nutrients like Vitamin B6 that help your body shield against viruses, reducing inflammation, handling proteins, and developing white blood cells. Another plus point of this vegetable is vitamin C, which Ganth Gobhi is high on.

4. Strengthens Bones and Improves Vision

Ganth Gobhi is an excellent source of calcium, iron, and manganese which are important for strengthening and nourishing bones. If you are a woman above 40, who is experiencing menopause, then you should include this vegetable in your diet. Ganth Gobhi is excellent for people with weakening bones or osteoporosis. Moreover, this vegetable also contains beta-carotenes which synthesize into Vitamin A, responsible for protecting vision.

What Is The Best Way To Eat Ganth Gobhi?

Extremely versatile, Ganth Gobhi can be enjoyed in raw, roasted, or sauteed forms. The uncooked stem, which is bulbous in form and texture and tastes sweeter than broccoli, is often used in salads. Kohlrabi leaves are edible and may be used instead of green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale. As an appetizer, it is served with salt and lemon juice in Middle Eastern nations. The best part about this vegetable is that it remains crunchy and fresh. In Kashmiri cuisine, Monji Haakh is prepared from Ganth Gobhi and served with soup and rice.