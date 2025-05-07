Summer meals are just not the same without a bowl of chilled dahi, right? It is calming, cooling, and works with almost everything—whether you are eating dal-chawal or stuffing your parathas. If you enjoy spending time in the kitchen, then you would know that making dahi at home feels like a win. But let us be honest, getting that thick, creamy texture like the market ones can feel impossible sometimes. The good part? There is no big secret or fancy method involved. The difference comes down to a few small, smart tweaks. So, what actually makes store-bought dahi thick and smooth? Let us break it down.





Also Read: Eating Dahi Every Day? Stop Pairing It With These Foods Right Now

Why Is Store-Bought Dahi Thicker Than Homemade Dahi?

It is not about big factories or top chefs—store-bought dahi turns out thicker because they follow some easy but smart techniques.

1. They Use Full-Fat Milk

Most brands use full-fat or whole milk to make curd. This kind of milk has more cream, which helps the dahi turn out naturally thick. At home, many of us end up using toned or low-fat milk, and that usually results in thinner curd.

2. They Add Milk Solids

Take a look at the back of any curd pack and you will notice “milk solids” on the list. In simple terms, the International Dairy Foods Association says milk solids are the 13 per cent of milk that stays behind after removing the water. These solids help curd become firm and creamy.





Many packaged curd options also contain additives and thickeners to keep the curd set and even. Another major difference is that store-bought dahi is made in temperature-controlled settings, which helps the curd stay thick without moving around too much. At home, we usually let it sit in big bowls or open spaces, and the changing temperature affects how it sets.

Store-Bought Dahi Vs Homemade Dahi: Which One Is Better For You?

Nutritionist Amita Gadre says both are good in their own way. Homemade dahi is fresh, packed with live probiotics, and does not have the preservatives that are found in packaged versions. Store-bought dahi, though, wins on convenience. There are so many types to choose from - from Greek yoghurt to flavoured curd and more. Plus, you know the texture and taste will be the same each time.





The only thing to be careful about, according to her, is to look for the term “lactobacilli culture” in the ingredients and go for options that have no more than five grams of added sugar.





Also Read:Ever Heard Of Sannata Dahi? The Yogurt Dish That May Do Wonders For Digestion





To know how to set curd fast at home, click here.