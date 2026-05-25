When the summer heat becomes too intense, traditional Indian drinks often come to the rescue. Gond katira milk is one such refreshing and nourishing drink that helps the body stay cool and energised during hot days. Gond katira, also known as tragacanth gum, is valued for its natural cooling properties and has been used in Indian households for generations. When combined with chilled milk, nuts, and seeds, it turns into a delicious summer beverage that is both healthy and filling. This drink not only helps beat the heat but also supports hydration and overall wellbeing. Easy to make and rich in nutrients, gond katira milk is a perfect addition to your summer diet for both taste and health benefits.





Also Read: How Dahi Lauki Keeps Your Body Cool And Your Gut Healthy

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How Gond Katira Milk Helps in Summer

1. Keeps the Body Cool





Gond katira has a natural cooling effect that helps reduce body heat and provides relief from extreme summer temperatures and heat exhaustion.





2. Prevents Dehydration





This drink helps maintain hydration levels, especially during hot weather when excessive sweating can lead to weakness and fatigue.





3. Supports Women's Health





Gond katira milk is considered beneficial for women as it may help improve energy levels and support overall strength during summer tiredness.





4. Boosts Energy Naturally





The mix of milk, nuts, and chia seeds provides essential nutrients that keep the body active and refreshed throughout the day.





5. Aids Digestion





Gond katira and chia seeds are known to support digestion and may help reduce stomach discomfort caused by excess heat.





Also Read: Summer Special: How To Make Gond Katira Pudding At Home

Gond Katira Milk Ingredients

2 tablespoons soaked gond katira

2 glasses chilled milk

8-10 almonds, chopped

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons sugar

Ice cubes as needed

Pistachios for garnishing

1 tablespoon rose syrup (optional)

How To Make Gond Katira Milk

Step 1





Soak gond katira in water overnight or for 7-8 hours until it becomes soft, fluffy, and jelly-like.





Step 2





Soak chia seeds in a little water for 15 minutes so they swell and are ready to use.





Step 3





Take chilled milk in a bowl or blender and mix in sugar and cardamom powder until fully dissolved.





Step 4





Add soaked gond katira, chia seeds, chopped almonds, and ice cubes. Stir gently to combine well.





Step 5





Pour into serving glasses and garnish with pistachios for added crunch and flavour.





Step 6





You can enjoy it with plain milk, but adding rose syrup gives it a lovely colour and a more refreshing taste.





Gond katira milk is a simple yet effective summer drink that brings together taste, nutrition, and cooling benefits in one glass. It is refreshing, healthy, and ideal for staying energised during hot weather.