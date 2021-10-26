The winter season is finally here. The winter season demands more energy to keep warm, more nutrients to boost metabolism. To keep the body warm in winters, our bodily functions work more efficiently; therefore, nutrient-rich food means more healthy choices of foods. While there are a lot of foods to add to our diet, but perhaps adding every single one of them to our diet can be a hassle. So, how do we gain the benefits of these winter foods? Well, the answer is simple- make a delicious detox drink and have it every morning! Detox drinks not only help to remove toxins from the body, but they also aid in weight reduction, boosts metabolism, ease digestion, act as a laxative, and also improve skin and hair. So, with these benefits, let us check the winter detox drinks to add to your diet.





(Also Read: 10 Winter Superfoods Suggested By Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar For Immunity, Skin And Overall Health)

Here Are 9 Winter Detox Drinks | Detox Drinks

Detox with the power of pomegranate and beets, which are renowned in Ayurveda for their numerous cleansing and detoxifying properties, is a must to have a drink. In addition, the juice contains fresh aloe vera gel, which boosts your immune system even more.

Haldi tea has a lot of health benefits because of its excellent balance of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Turmeric, a potent liver cleanser, helps to increase immunity by boosting liver function.

Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

Oranges are antioxidant and vitamin C powerhouses. Carrots are high in beta-carotene and fibre, which can help with weight loss and digestion. Ginger is a well-known home cure for digestion, bloating, and stomach cramps, and it's also high in anti-inflammatory compounds.

It not only includes a large amount of vitamin C, but it also aids in the body's metabolism and protects against viral and bacterial infections, such as colds and coughs.

This combination may sound offbeat, but it is loaded with nutrients. Since the taste of spinach can be bitter for some, add carrot and apple for some sweetness. You can choose to have it with or without pulp.

This drink has long been used to cure sore throats and colds, and it's spiced with a bit of ginger, honey, and lemon. However, the combination has more advantages than you might think.

Green tea has been known to improve immunity and protect us from coughs and flu. In addition, green tea consumption may aid digestion, which has been linked to weight loss. Mint, on the other hand, is low in calories and promotes the production of digestive enzymes.

Till now, most of us have only eaten cabbage in the form of a sabzi. But if you are looking to boost your immunity and aid digestion, then this cabbage and lemon juice is worth a shot! It is a simple and quick recipe that will be ready in no time.

9. Ginger Lemon

Ginger has a lot of benefits for your digestive system. Ginger protects and heals the gut, speeds food transit through the gastrointestinal tract, and minimises bloating and cramping, according to DK Publishing House's book "Healing Foods." It also stimulates the taste buds and the digestive system.





So what are you waiting for?! Add these detox drinks to your diet this winter and keep your health in check!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.