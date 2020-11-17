Winter Diet Tips: How To Make Gobi Masaledar For A Delightful Meal - Watch Recipe Video

Highlights Cauliflower is deemed to be storehouse of B-vitamins, vitamin C and K

Cauliflower (or as we call it in Hindi gobi) can help promote weight loss

Gobi masaledar is a semi-gravy-based dish that goes well with roti

Winter is here and it is time to indulge in some amazing winter fruits and vegetables. Loaded with nutrients, winter fruits and vegetables are not just delicious but are brimming with health benefits. One such popular winter vegetable is cauliflower. Deemed to be a storehouse of B-vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin K, fibre, healthy fats and more, cauliflower (or as we call it in Hindi gobi) can help promote weight loss, reduce inflammation, boost eye and skin health and flush out toxins from the body.





Besides its health benefits, what adds on to the popularity of the vegetable is its versatility in the culinary world. From keto-friendly cauliflower rice to the rich and spicy gobi musallam and to famous gobi paratha, you can whip up several delicious recipes with the vegetable.





We bring you another cauliflower-based recipe that can be a spicy addition to your everyday meal. It is called gobi masaledar. Made with cauliflower, onion, tomato and a pool of spices, it is a semi-gravy-based dish that goes well with roti and paratha. You may also enjoy it as a side dish with the ever-comforting dal chawal.

Here's The Written Recipe Of Gobi Masaledar:

Ingredients:

Cauliflower floret- 1 cup





Grated onion- 1





Grated tomato- 1





Bay leaf- 1





Ginger-garlic paste- 1 teaspoon





Red chilli powder- Half teaspoon





Garam masala- Half teaspoon





Coriander powder- 2 teaspoon





Turmeric powder- Half teaspoon





Cumin seeds- 1 teaspoon





Salt- as per taste





Coriander leaves- 1 teaspoon





Green chillies- 2





Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add bay leaf, cumin seeds, grated onion, ginger-garlic paste and fry well.





Add tomato, turmeric powder, salt, garam masala powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and cook everything together.





Add cauliflower, green chillies and cook for 10-15 minutes.





Promoted

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





Enjoy the meal!







