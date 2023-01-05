Winter is in full swing, and it is the best time to enjoy what all the season has to offer. The vegetable and fruit markets are brimming with winter staples that are not only nutritionally dense but also ideal to add flavour and texture to our everyday meals. Spinach is one popular wintergreen. With a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and fibre, spinach is an incredibly nourishing leafy green. The best part? You can use spinach in making a variety of recipes. For instance, spinach can be cooked in robust broths, blended into smoothies, or used as sandwich fillings. You can also use them in salads, pancakes, and dumplings, among other things. If you are someone who likes adding spinach to your meals, we have some quick and easy spinach recipes. These recipes can be the perfect addition to your weekday dinner meal. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the recipes.





Here're 5 Quick And Easy Palak Recipes For A Nutritious Dinner

1. Palak Chhole

Palak Chhole is a dish that combines the best of both worlds - health and flavours. Making Palak Chhole is an easy, hassle-free process. The recipe starts with a few simple whole spices that are roasted in ghee or oil. Click here for Palak Chhole recipe.

2. Palak (Spinach) Paratha

This paratha is stuffed with some boiled potatoes and blanched spinach so that you won't miss out on your favourite aloo paratha. You can incorporate this delicacy into your iron-rich diet. Enjoy your meal with your favourite accompaniment. Click here for Palak Paratha recipe.





3. Chana Dal With Palak

With so many health advantages, including spinach and dal in our dinner may be a great idea. For those who have diabetes, a high-protein, high-fibre meal is the way to go, and this recipe for Hariyali dal is just the thing to serve at your next meal. Click here for Chana Dal With Palak recipe.

4. Palak Rice

This dish, like biryani and pulao, uses the same spices and is therefore aromatic and flavourful. While some people prefer to use spinach paste, you can also finely chop the spinach along with some veggies to enhance the dish. Click here for the One-Pot Palak Rice recipe.

5. Palak Dosa

Dosa is a South Indian dish that is enjoyed by people of all ages, and this one has the added benefit of spinach. You'll need spinach, dosa batter, green chillies, salt, black pepper powder, turmeric powder, and ginger garlic paste to make this palak dosa. Click here for the recipe for Palak Dosa.

So, what are you waiting for? Try out these palak recipes as your next dinner spread and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.



