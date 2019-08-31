Iron-Rich Diet: Make This Palak (Spinach) Paratha for A Nutritional Meal

Palak paratha for a healthy diet

Highlights Spinach, as you all would know, is nutrient-dense, especially with iron

This paratha is stuffed with blanched spinach and some boiled potatoes

This paratha can be made in minutes and its recipe is easy to follow

There are days when you can't decide what to cook or want an easy, quick-recipe meal to cook; on all those days paratha comes as a rescue. A paratha suffused with any veggie or spices makes for a healthful and delicious eat. Aloo paratha, gobhi paratha, paneer paratha – there are so many variations you can come up with for making a paratha. Here, we give you another great idea of making a delicious paratha that you'll absolutely love. Palak (spinach) paratha is all you need to treat yourself and your family to a full-of-health meal for breakfast. This paratha is stuffed with blanched spinach and some boiled potatoes (so that you don't miss the favour of your favourite aloo paratha).





(Also Read: How To Make Garlic Paratha At Home)





Spinach, as you all would know, is nutrient-dense, especially with iron. It is also a great source of B vitamins, vitamin E vitamin K, and minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium. Tell your kids that you are making Popeye's Palak Paratha for them and they will jump with joy. This green paratha tastes yummy with spices like garlic and green chilli. Serve it with curd, tomato chutney or tomato sauce for kids; and enjoy a wholesome breakfast with your entire family. This paratha can be made in minutes and its recipe is super easy to follow.

The recipe video of palak paratha was shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Watch the video right here and do try this amazing recipe at home.





Palak Paratha Recipe Video -

(Also Read: Broccoli Paratha: The Goodness Of Veggie In Parathas)













