Winter Special: Beat The Chill With This Coconut And Beetroot Soup

Coconut and beetroot soup to try at home this winter season.

The vibrant beetroot is unmissable in the winter season. Amongst an array of vegetables that promises a combination of health, flavour and vibrant colour that can brighten our meals, beetroot (chukandar) stands out. The distinctive, earthy taste of the vegetable makes it one of our beloved winter staples. Beetroot is also a super versatile veggie when it comes to experimenting in kitchen.





Beetroot is a rich source of iron, vitamin C and antioxidants. The humble veggie is also known to help detoxify the body by pulling out the toxins. It is low on calories and almost fat-free. It is rich with fibre and helps you feel full for long, keeping hunger at bay. While beetroot is a seasonal veggie, one can always add to it the goodness of some perennial wonders like coconut, which is also renowned for its nutritional profile and versatility.





Whether it's the rich and creamy coconut milk, coconut water or grated dry coconut- there's no such thing as too much coconut. From lip-smacking chutneys, decadent desserts and delectable curries to soups and lot more, coconut is an indispensable part of our diet. It can give the simplest of dishes a delicious spin, just like the recipe we have here.

(Also Read: 5 Delicious Winter Soup Recipes To Keep You Warm)





This soup has the perfect combination of beetroot and coconut.

It is that time of the year again when at the end of the day all we want is to wrap around a blanket with a hot cup of soup to satiate our souls. And what's better than a soup that is delicious as well as healthy and comforting? A combination of beetroot and coconut is just the perfect fix for the chilly evenings that await. Coconut and beetroot soup is a super easy and quick recipe made with chopped beetroot, onion, chilli and ginger, sautéed together in coconut oil. It is simmered and pureed before mixing with the coconut milk, served piping hot, finished with some coconut cream on top.





This soup recipe is the perfect one to prepare on those chilly winter evenings with family. Find the coconut and beetroot soup recipe here, prepare at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







