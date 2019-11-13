Winter Special: This Wholesome Beetroot Poori Is All Things Warm And Wintery

Pick up a batch of fresh beetroot and use it to make a winter special delight - beetroot poori.

One of India's favourite breakfast dishes, poori is an Indian deep-fried flatbread that most of us have grown up eating. While the expansive Indian menu boasts of a host of breads that can be paired with just about anything and everything, poori is that one delight which a lot of us prefer having it as a standalone meal. How, you ask? Just bring those seasonal greens to your rescue and add them to the dough mix to make wholesome pooris. Now that winter season is here, the vegetable markets have started to showcase bright coloured winter veggies like sarson, radish, carrot and beetroot. How about treating your taste buds with something nourishing yet tasty? Pick up a batch of fresh beetroot and use it to make a winter special delight - beetroot poori.





(Also Read: 6 Interesting Ways To Add Beetroots To Your Diet For Overall Health)













According to the book, 'Healing Foods', by DK Publishing House, "Beetroot may look tough, but it is a delicate vegetable with a unique group of antioxidants, known as betacyanins. These pigments give beets their strong colour and are the source of their medicinal benefits, which includes supporting liver, improving blood circulation and purifying the blood."







How To Make Beetroot Poori At Home:



Ingredients:



Beetroot - 1 (peeled and pureed), boiled

Whole wheat flour - 1 and a half cup

Water - 1 cup

Ghee - 1 1/2 tbsp

Salt as per taste

Oil for deep-frying



Method:



To begin with, take a kneading platter and add whole wheat flour to it along with 1 tbsp ghee. Give the atta a gentle mix and then add water along with pureed beetroot to knead the dough till it attains a stiff texture.

Let the dough rest for 20 minutes and then take small portions of it to form round balls. Roll it out to make flat thick rounds.

Heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan and bring it over high flame. Once the oil is sufficiently hot, immerse the flattened poori in oil and deep fry till it gets puffy.



Note: You may also add other seasonal veggies to the dough mix to enhance the health and taste quotient of the pooris.



Note: You may also add other seasonal veggies to the dough mix to enhance the health and taste quotient of the pooris.

So the next time you head out for grocery shopping, don't miss out on those healthy beets and stock them at home to savour wholesome pooris just in the comforts of your kitchen. If you're looking for more such interesting recipes of beetroot, then click here.









