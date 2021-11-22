What is the one thing that makes us eagerly wait for the winters? Crunchy, delicious and fresh vegetables will surely be one of the most common replies. Isn't it? It is that time of the year when our vegetable basket gets loaded with seasonal produce like carrots, radish, leafy greens and more. And you can use all these fresh and healthy ingredients to make an extensive range of detectable dishes. Some of the most indulgent instances are sarson ka saag, gajar ka halwa, palak paneer and more. Let's admit, each of these dishes define winters for us. Another such popular winter food is methi (or fenugreek leaves). You can use methi to create a gamut of appetising recipes. From savoury snacks like methi ka pakoda, methi ki mathri to lunch and dinner recipes like methi ka saag, methi ki puri/paratha, methi chicken - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices.





Besides its culinary versatility, this ingredient is also laden with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and several other health benefiting properties. In this article, we are going to introduce you to another entrant to the list of versatile methi recipes. It is called methi ki kadhi. The recipe of methi ki kadhi is almost similar to the usual recipe of kadhi - the only thing that differs is the addition of methi leaves. Also, the recipe is very simple and requires just a few ingredients.

Here's How You Can Make Methi Ki Kadhi At Home | Methi Ki Kadhi Recipe:

To prepare this recipe, take a bowl, add yogurt along with water and whisk into a thin mixture. Once done, add gram flour (besan) followed by green chilli paste and mix again.





Heat oil in a pan, add jeera , asafetida (hing) and green garlic, mix and sauté for a minute. Then add fenugreek seeds and leaves, mix and wait till the seeds splutter and the leaves wilt. Add turmeric powder and mix again.





For the full recipe, click here.





Enjoy this winter delight with steamed rice and your soul-soothing bowl of kadhi chawal is ready to relish! Try at home and let us know how it turned out in the comment section below.



